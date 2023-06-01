Kyle Richards Desperately Wants Ceasefire in Family Feud With Sister Kathy Hilton, Eager for a Sit-Down: Sources
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards has no desire to remain estranged from her older sister Kathy Hilton — and sources said she’s ready for a one-on-one meeting, RadarOnline.com has learned.
An insider said Kyle wants her sister back in her life and has been trying to make peace with the socialite behind closed doors.
The sisters, who have been on bad terms ever since the season 16 reunion, have not spoken regularly in months.
Kathy felt Kyle did not defend her on the show after Lisa Rinna and others accused her of having a meltdown during a cast trip in Aspen.
Kyle and Kathy recently came face-to-face at a niece’s bridal shower.
Sources said hopeful Kyle, 54, has been begging Kathy, 64, for a get-together, so they can “hash things out.”
Kathy guest-starred on two seasons of the reality show but sources said her testy relationship with Kyle has kept her from committing to another go-around.
Back in March, Kyle and Kathy were photographed together at Elton John’s 31st Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party in Los Angeles.
At the time, sources told People that the siblings were still “not speaking” following the reunion.
Despite posting for photos, an insider said, “Nothing has really changed since the reunion. They're still not speaking. Nobody has made an effort to sit down and patch things up.”
The source added, "Kyle is busy focusing on herself right now and Kathy is doing the same. But they're family and each of them is supportive of the other and always will be."
Another source said Kathy kept her sister Kyle in the dark about whether she was returning to RHOBH or not. Kathy was not seen filming but she and Kyle’s sister Kim Richards was seen with the cast and cameras.
In December, Kathy told Access Hollywood, "I have not talked to [Kyle] in a while. We've texted, but I have not talked to her for a while."