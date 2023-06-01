Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Kyle Richards
Exclusive

Kyle Richards Desperately Wants Ceasefire in Family Feud With Sister Kathy Hilton, Eager for a Sit-Down: Sources

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA
By:

Jun. 1 2023, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards has no desire to remain estranged from her older sister Kathy Hilton — and sources said she’s ready for a one-on-one meeting, RadarOnline.com has learned.

An insider said Kyle wants her sister back in her life and has been trying to make peace with the socialite behind closed doors.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The sisters, who have been on bad terms ever since the season 16 reunion, have not spoken regularly in months.

Kathy felt Kyle did not defend her on the show after Lisa Rinna and others accused her of having a meltdown during a cast trip in Aspen.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: BRAVO

Kyle and Kathy recently came face-to-face at a niece’s bridal shower.

Sources said hopeful Kyle, 54, has been begging Kathy, 64, for a get-together, so they can “hash things out.”

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA
MORE ON:
Kyle Richards

Kathy guest-starred on two seasons of the reality show but sources said her testy relationship with Kyle has kept her from committing to another go-around.

Back in March, Kyle and Kathy were photographed together at Elton John’s 31st Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party in Los Angeles.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

At the time, sources told People that the siblings were still “not speaking” following the reunion.

Despite posting for photos, an insider said, “Nothing has really changed since the reunion. They're still not speaking. Nobody has made an effort to sit down and patch things up.”

Article continues below advertisement

The source added, "Kyle is busy focusing on herself right now and Kathy is doing the same. But they're family and each of them is supportive of the other and always will be."

Another source said Kathy kept her sister Kyle in the dark about whether she was returning to RHOBH or not. Kathy was not seen filming but she and Kyle’s sister Kim Richards was seen with the cast and cameras.

In December, Kathy told Access Hollywood, "I have not talked to [Kyle] in a while. We've texted, but I have not talked to her for a while."

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.