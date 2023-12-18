Disney's Marvel Studios Fires Jonathan Majors Following Guilty Verdict in Domestic Violence Trial

As RadarOnline.com reported, a six-person New York City jury convicted the Primetime Emmy-award nominee of the two misdemeanor counts after four hours of deliberation on December 18.

Following the verdict, Marvel parent company Disney announced the decision to part ways with Majors, whose character was slated to be featured in MCU's phase 5 and 6.

The Lovecraft Country star was also dropped by his management firm, Entertainment 360, as well as his public relations firm, The Lede Company, earlier this year following his arrest.