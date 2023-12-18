Disney's Marvel Studios Fires Jonathan Majors Following Guilty Verdict in Domestic Violence Trial
Disgraced actor Jonathan Majors was dropped by Disney's Marvel Studios after being found guilty of reckless assault and harassment against ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari on Monday, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Majors, 34, was previously cast as supervillain Kang the Conquerer and has been featured in multiple Marvel Cinematic Universe films.
As RadarOnline.com reported, a six-person New York City jury convicted the Primetime Emmy-award nominee of the two misdemeanor counts after four hours of deliberation on December 18.
Following the verdict, Marvel parent company Disney announced the decision to part ways with Majors, whose character was slated to be featured in MCU's phase 5 and 6.
The Lovecraft Country star was also dropped by his management firm, Entertainment 360, as well as his public relations firm, The Lede Company, earlier this year following his arrest.
Kang was expected to be given his own feature film as well, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, with filming set to begin May 2026, according to Deadline.
Now, the 34-year-old actor faces up to one year behind bars, though he will have to wait to find out his fate when he returns for sentencing on February 6, 2024.
During the nearly two-week long trial, Majors, who pleaded not guilty, faced four counts of assault, harassment and aggravated harassment after an incident with his ex-girlfriend.
The jury found Majors not guilty of of one count of intentional assault in the third-degree and one count of aggravated assault in the second-degree.
Majors was arrested on March 25 after he called the police and told authorities he discovered Jabbari unconscious in their apartment.
When police arrived, officers found Jabbari on the floor of the couple's closet with visible injuries including a laceration behind her ear, a fractured finger and bruises. After speaking with Jabbari, police arrested the actor.
At trial, Major's defense team alleged that his ex-girlfriend was actually the aggressor because she grabbed his phone during a heated argument over "flirty" text messages found on the Creed III star's phone.
Text messages shared in court revealed a disturbing pattern of alleged abuse in the relationship and appeared to reference a separate physical altercation between the former couple three months prior to Major's arrest.