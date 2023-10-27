Jonathan Majors Film 'Magazine Dreams' Pulled From Release Schedule Ahead of Actor's Domestic Violence Trial Next Month
The Jonathan Majors film Magazine Dreams was abruptly pulled from the release schedule ahead of the embattled actor’s domestic violence trial next month, RadarOnline.com can report.
In a sudden development to come roughly seven months after the Creed III actor was accused of assaulting his then-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, in March, Searchlight decided to postpone the release of Magazine Dreams until sometime after Majors faces trial on November 29.
Magazine Dreams was initially set to premiere on December 8, according to Deadline, although the film may remain postponed indefinitely depending on what happens when the 34-year-old Loki actor appears in court late next month.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Majors was arrested on March 25 in connection to an alleged domestic violence incident involving him and Jabbari.
Majors was arrested by the responding NYPD officers and charged with assault and aggravated harassment after Jabbari was found with several injuries on her body – including various marks, a laceration, and a finger fracture.
The Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star pleaded not guilty to the charges filed against him, and the judge overseeing the case scheduled Majors’ trial for November 29 during a pretrial hearing held on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, sources familiar with the situation claimed earlier this week that the actor’s ex-girlfriend and accuser would face an assault charge connected to the March 25 incident.
A source from the Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Public Information for the New York Police Department suggested that Jabbari was “expected to voluntarily report to the NYPD's 10th precinct in the near future” to answer the alleged assault charge.
But New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg ultimately quashed those rumors on Thursday morning when his office denied pursuing any charges against Jabbari.
“The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office has officially declined to prosecute the case against Grace Jabbari because it lacks prosecutorial merit,” a spokesperson for Bragg’s office said on Thursday morning.
“The matter is now closed and sealed,” his office added.
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
Majors and his attorney have repeatedly denied the domestic violence accusations against the actor.
"From the beginning, we have said Jonathan Majors is innocent and provably the victim here," the Creed III actor’s attorney, Priya Chaudhry, said earlier this year. "Mr. Majors met with the NYPD to present them with evidence of what really happened on that night."
“Unfortunately, this incident came about because this woman was having an emotional crisis, for which she was taken to a hospital,” Chaudhry said in a separate statement. “The NYPD is required to make an arrest in these situations, and this is the only reason Mr. Majors was arrested.”
“We expect these charges to be dropped soon.”