Jonathan Majors Film 'Magazine Dreams' Pulled From Release Schedule Ahead of Actor's Domestic Violence Trial Next Month

The Jonathan Majors film Magazine Dreams was abruptly pulled from the release schedule ahead of the embattled actor’s domestic violence trial next month, RadarOnline.com can report.

In a sudden development to come roughly seven months after the Creed III actor was accused of assaulting his then-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, in March, Searchlight decided to postpone the release of Magazine Dreams until sometime after Majors faces trial on November 29.