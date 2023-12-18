Marvel Actor Jonathan Majors Found Guilty of Reckless Assault and Harassment

Majors now faces up to one year behind bars when Judge Michael Gaffey hands down his sentence on February 6, 2024.

Onlookers reported that Majors gave a poker face as his verdict was read on Dec. 18, looking slightly downward while seated with his attorneys, family members and his girlfriend, Meagan Good, following his trial.

Majors, who pleaded not guilty, faced four charges of assault, aggravated harassment and harassment after he called the cops on March 25 and told authorities he found his ex Grace Jabbari unconscious in their apartment.