Marvel Actor Jonathan Majors Found Guilty of Reckless Assault and Harassment
Marvel actor Jonathan Majors was found guilty of reckless assault in the third degree and harassment by a Manhattan jury on Monday, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Lovecraft County star was convicted on the misdemeanor counts after four hours of deliberation, having been found not guilty of other charges including intentional assault in the third degree and aggravated harassment in second degree.
Majors now faces up to one year behind bars when Judge Michael Gaffey hands down his sentence on February 6, 2024.
Onlookers reported that Majors gave a poker face as his verdict was read on Dec. 18, looking slightly downward while seated with his attorneys, family members and his girlfriend, Meagan Good, following his trial.
Majors, who pleaded not guilty, faced four charges of assault, aggravated harassment and harassment after he called the cops on March 25 and told authorities he found his ex Grace Jabbari unconscious in their apartment.
Police arrested Majors after they spoke with Jabbari and found her with visible injuries including a laceration behind her ear and a bruised and fractured finger. Majors opted not to testify.
Jabbari and Majors first met on the set of Ant-Man. A prosecutor said that Majors was manipulative and controlling throughout their two-year relationship.
Jabbari said that the fight between them months ago reached a boiling point after she allegedly saw a flirty message on Majors' phone.
She tried to exit the car they were in, and he "threw her back inside," causing her "sustained substantial pain, including a fractured finger, bruising about her body, a laceration behind her right ear, and a bump on her head," according to the court docs.
CCTV footage showed their scuffle and Majors leading her to the sidewalk before running off with Jabbari chasing after him.
The six-person jury heard that Jabbari met up with some strangers on the street who offered to take her for a drink to console her before she went back home that night.
Majors had hoped the trial would clear his name, and allow him to carry the next phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with his character, Kang the Conqueror.
The Creed III star was previously dropped by his management firm Entertainment 360, as well as his public relations firm, The Lede Company, earlier this year.
Searchlight Features also removed Magazine Dreams from its release calendar after it was set for Dec. 8, shortly after his trial began.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Majors' defense attorney Priya Chaudhry for comment.