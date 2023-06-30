Jonathan Majors Accused of Abusing Two Ex-partners Years Before Latest Domestic Violence Allegations
Jonathan Majors allegedly abused two ex-girlfriends ten years before the most recent domestic violence accusations against the embattled actor, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come three months after the Creed III actor was arrested in New York City for allegedly assaulting his then-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, on March 25, more than 40 people associated with Majors spoke to Rolling Stone about the abuse allegations.
According to more than one dozen of those sources, Majors allegedly abused at least two romantic partners roughly ten years before he was arrested for allegedly abusing Jabbari in March.
“It was pervasively known that he was [a good actor], and that he also would terrorize the people that he had dated,” one source told Rolling Stone.
“My experience in dealing with him and watching him in relationships with several women [is] really upsetting,” another insider familiar with Majors’ past relationships told the outlet. “As an outside observer, it made me uncomfortable.”
The Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania actor allegedly strangled one ex-girlfriend and abused her both emotionally and mentally.
Another ex-girlfriend allegedly told her friends that her romantic relationship with Majors was “emotional torture.”
Although the actor’s second ex-girlfriend admitted Majors never physically abused her, she did acknowledge that there were often moments in their relationship of “near violence” where Majors would “get filled with rage” and “needed to hit something or punch a wall or something of that nature.”
“She said on a few occasions that he wanted her to believe that he was the oxygen in the room and that she could not live without him,” a source close to one of the embattled actor’s ex-girlfriends said.
Dustin Pusch, the Magazine Dreams actor’s attorney, released a statement denying the claims made against Majors in Rolling Stone’s recent report.
“Jonathan Majors vehemently denies Rolling Stone’s false allegations that he physically, verbally, or emotionally abused anyone, let alone any of his past romantic partners,” Pusch, wrote.
“These allegations are based entirely on hearsay because neither of the romantic partners referenced were willing to engage with Rolling Stone for the article,” Pusch added, “demonstrating their outright falsity.”