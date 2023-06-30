Jonathan Majors Accused of Abusing Two Ex-partners Years Before Latest Domestic Violence Allegations

Jonathan Majors allegedly abused two ex-girlfriends ten years before the most recent domestic violence accusations against the embattled actor, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In the latest development to come three months after the Creed III actor was arrested in New York City for allegedly assaulting his then-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, on March 25, more than 40 people associated with Majors spoke to Rolling Stone about the abuse allegations.