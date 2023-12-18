Comedian Kenny DeForest's Cause of Death Revealed After E-Bike Accident: Autopsy
Comedian Kenny DeForest's cause of death has been revealed to be complications of blunt force trauma of the head, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
The manner of his death was ruled an accident by the NYC Office of Chief Medical Examiner after his autopsy was completed. DeForest was only 37.
DeForest was tragically involved in a collision while riding an electric CitiBike, reportedly striking an unoccupied parked car in Crown Heights just before 9 a.m on Dec. 8. He was found with lacerations to the head and had to undergo surgery.
Emergency responders were quick to arrive at the scene and rushed DeForest to Kings County Hospital where doctors had to remove part of his skull in an effort to alleviate the pressure from a brain bleed. The stand-up sensation sadly died five days later.
RadarOnline.com has learned that in the wake of DeForest's sudden death, he has blessed other people with the ultimate gift.
"In life, the beloved stand-up artist brought joy and laughter. And in death, because Kenny was a registered organ donor, LiveOnNY, which oversees and coordinates organ donation in the greater New York area, can now confirm that he graciously gifted seven of his organs to five people between the ages of 30 and 75," said CEO Leonard Achan.
His heart, lungs, liver, kidney and pancreas were sent to recipients in New York, Pennsylvania, Washington DC and Indiana, ABC7 reported on Monday.
"LiveOnNY is humbled to have honored Kenny's last wish and be the stewards of these precious gifts on behalf of Kenny and his family, so that he and others may Live On," continued Achan.
The star, who notably appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers and The Late Late Show with James Corden, is being mourned by many celebrities, some of whom donated to a GoFundMe launched to help his family cover unforeseen costs.
"DeForest was a universally beloved comedian who died tragically, and much too young. His relaxed, confident delivery always stood out," a tribute from Meyers' late night show read. "As you can see from his debut late night set on LNSM, he wasn't afraid to tackle controversial topics, but never just to be edgy — always in service of an original angle and a great joke."
As of today, his fundraiser is no longer accepting donations, having garnered $179,211.
Celebrities such as Kristen Bell, who sent $2,500, as well as comedian Phoebe Robinson and actress Sasheer Zamata were among those who offered help.
"Kenny's final moments included some of his favorite songs, stories of his childhood, and memories of his extensive positivity and joy for life," comedian Ryan Beck shared.