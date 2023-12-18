Clarence Thomas Complained About Salary and Considered Resigning From SCOTUS Before Receiving Perks From GOP Megadonors: Report

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas allegedly complained about his salary and considered a potential resignation shortly before receiving several expensive gifts from GOP megadonors, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In the latest revelation to come after Thomas faced backlash for the secret trips and gifts he received from GOP donors like Harlan Crow and the Koch brothers, a new report by ProPublica found that the SCOTUS justice almost resigned from the court more than 20 years ago.