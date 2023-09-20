'F--- You, Fascist!': Charlie Kirk Attacked by Protestors at College Event
Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk was met by protestors this week during an event in Arizona, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The startling incident occurred on Tuesday when Kirk, 29, visited Northern Arizona University to host an open debate event titled “Prove Me Wrong: The Government is Lying to You.”
But the controversial Turning Point USA president was attacked by protestors holding signs before he could begin the open debate.
“Fascists f--- off!” one sign read, according to Mediaite. “Charlie Kirk has a small face,” read another.
“Trans rights = human rights,” another protestor wrote. “Charlie K. is a p--- baby.”
The incident took another dramatic turn on Tuesday when Kirk was surrounded by protestors who shouted at the 29-year-old conservative activist and shoved their middle fingers in his face.
“F--- you, fascist!” the group of protestors chanted.
Meanwhile, Kirk took to his Turning Point USA X account to discuss the “warm welcome” he received at NAU on Tuesday and criticize the students who tried to “shut down” his right to “free speech.”
“Isn't it funny how the people calling us fascists are the ones trying to shut down our free speech?” he tweeted amid the backlash. “Thanks for the warm welcome at Northern Arizona University.”
“When you send your kids to America’s colleges and universities, you’re playing Russian Roulette with their values and their future,” Kirk later added in a tweet posted to his own X account.
- Danny Masterson's Distraught Mom and Brother Visit Him in Jail as Rapist Actor's Wife Bijou Phillips Files for Divorce
- From Mayor to Moneyless: Rudy Giuliani is 'Going Broke' and 'In a World of Trouble' After Legal Woes and Georgia Indictment, Source Claims
- New Couple? Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. 'Hanging Out' After His Split From Longtime Girlfriend Lauren Wood, Source Claims
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the incident during Kirk’s visit to NAU on Tuesday came months after another event held by the Turning Point USA founder was disrupted by protestors in California.
The California incident, which took place in March at the University of California, Davis, reportedly resulted in at least two arrests.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
According to officials, protestors threw eggs and smashed windows in an attempt to breach the venue where Kirk was speaking at the time.
Protestors also allegedly used pepper spray on members of the crowd who gathered to listen to Kirk’s event.
Meanwhile, at least one police officer was allegedly hurt during the UC Davis demonstration when protestors jumped on the officer from behind and pushed him to the ground.
"Aside from these pepper spray reports, no major physical injuries were reported and no one requested treatment for injuries," UC Davis officials later said in a statement.
Kirk was also accused of being a “fascist” who promoted anti-transgender rhetoric during his visit to UC Davis earlier this year.
"UC Davis stands with our transgender and non-binary Aggies in opposition to this hateful and divisive messaging,” the university wrote ahead of the conservative activist’s controversial visit.