Kanye West Fires Back at $1 Million Lawsuit Accusing Him of Having Employee Sleep on The Floor of His Mansion
Kanye West fired back at the lawsuit accusing him of forcing his employee to sleep on the floor at his under-construction Malibu mansion.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, West asked that all claims brought by his ex-employee Tony Saxon be thrown out.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, earlier this year, Saxon sued over issues he had while working at the musician’s $55 million mansion.
The lawsuit accused West of discrimination, violations of the labor code, and retaliation.
Saxon served as a project manager on the renovation of the pad. He said he was hired in September 2021.
In his complaint, Saxon said he was put in charge of coordinating projects which included 16-hour day labor, coordinating all workers, hiring contractors, and providing 24/7 security.
“Throughout the entirety of [Saxon’s] employment, [Saxon] was sleeping in makeshift conditions, finding empty spaces on the ground and using his coat as a makeshift bedding. These sleeping arrangements were near open insulation. [Saxon] did not have access to a proper bed or comfortable sleeping environment,” the lawsuit read.
In addition, he claimed to have been forced to work in dangerous conditions. He said workers unsafely demolished various parts of the home with no safety equipment.
Saxon said he complained to West about the issues, but the musician did nothing.
The suit accused West of odd behavior. It stated, “throughout the entirety of [Saxon’s] employment, [West] exhibited a consistent pattern of being unresponsive and difficult to communicate with. [West’s] preference for shorter text messages, bullet points, or PDFs made it challenging for [Saxon] to effectively address and elaborate on numerous key specifics related to the project.”
During the end of his employment, Saxon claimed, West demanded he remove all electricity and windows from the property.
Saxon said he told West he had concerns that it would be unsafe for the workers.
“Despite [Saxon’s] explanations, [West] persisted, raising his voice, and insisting on moving large generators inside the house, which could potentially lead to a fire hazard. [West] threatened [Saxon], claiming he would be considered an enemy if he did not comply. Faced with such dangerous demands, [Saxon] chose not to put others and himself at risk and was subsequently told by [West] to “get the hell out.”
In his lawsuit, Saxon said he was fired for refusing to comply with West’s demands.
Saxon demanded $1 million in damages for the alleged discrimination and unpaid wages.
In his newly filed response, West denied all allegations of wrongdoing. He argued that all his actions were justified.
Further, he said Saxon has not suffered any damages due to anything he did. West said the man was properly paid despite his claim.
West said the entire lawsuit should be dismissed and Saxon be ordered to pay his legal fees.