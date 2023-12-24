Table Talk: Unraveling the Secrets of Classic Casino Games

In the mid-19th century, European casinos adopted the single zero wheel, giving rise to European roulette but in many UK casino sites you can choose to play either the European roulette or the American roulette. On the first one, the wheel has all the numbers from 1 to 36 and a single green zero, reducing the house edge and enhancing player advantage. On its American counterpart the difference is that it features an additional double zero pocket alongside the single zero. This increases the house edge, making it slightly less favorable for players.

Nowadays it’s also very common to find different online casinos, with highly advanced technological features, that offer the popular Live Dealer Roulette, where players can experience the real casino environment from one click. On these, a live dealer spins the wheel and interacts with players via live video streaming, enhancing the immersive experience.