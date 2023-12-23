Donald Trump Accuses Joe Biden of Engaging in 'Soviet-Style' Crackdown on Catholics, Despite Biden Being Catholic
Former President Donald Trump has made a bold accusation against President Joe Biden, alleging that he is engaging in a "Soviet-style crackdown" on Catholics in the United States, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a campaign clip released this week, Trump claimed that Christians and Americans of faith are facing unprecedented persecution under the current administration.
Trump shared the short clip on his Truth Social account, where he said, "Under Crooked Joe Biden, Christians and Americans of faith are being persecuted like nothing this nation has ever seen before."
He specifically pointed out that Catholics are being targeted and noted that evangelicals are also on the watch list. The accusation has come into question as Biden has been a devout Catholic his entire life.
The former president further claimed that over the past three years, the Biden administration has sent SWAT teams to arrest pro-life activists. He also alleged that the FBI has been profiling devout Catholics as possible domestic terrorists and planning to send undercover spies into Catholic churches, reminiscent of the tactics used in the Soviet Union.
Trump urged Catholics not to vote for Democrats.
In response to the alleged persecution, Trump announced that if elected as president again, he would create a new federal task force to fight anti-Christian bias.
The task force would be led by a reformed Department of Justice and would involve multiple agencies and departments.
Its main objective would be to investigate all forms of illegal discrimination, harassment, and persecution of Christians in America, as well as the use of taxpayer dollars to promote anti-Christian bigotry.
- 'Destroying The Rule Of Law': Ex-Prez Donald Trump LASHES OUT At President Joe Biden & NY AG Letitia James In Latest Speech
- ‘Fascist Thugs’: Donald Trump Spouts Off in Early Morning Rant Accusing Jack Smith of Colluding With Joe Biden’s Team
- Retribution: Donald Trump Threatens to Prosecute Joe Biden and Other Political Rivals After Ex-prez 'Assumes Office' Again in 2025
Trump also revealed that the task force would review past DOJ persecutions and prosecutions to identify evidence of anti-Christian prejudice. It would examine government agencies, universities, and major corporations that have adopted anti-Christian diversity, equity, and inclusion programs.
Trump's accusations appear to reference a leaked FBI memo reported on in conservative media outlets.
The memo, which was reported in April of 2023 by Axios, raised concerns about "radical-traditionalist Catholic ideology" and suggested developing sources in local parishes to identify far-right activists and threats of domestic violence.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan subpoenaed further information from the FBI, calling the memo "appalling."
When asked to testify before the U.S. Senate, Attorney General Merrick Garland expressed his dismay over the memo, stating that he found it appalling.