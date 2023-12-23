Donald Trump Accuses Joe Biden of Engaging in 'Soviet-Style' Crackdown on Catholics, Despite Biden Being Catholic

Trump shared the short clip on his Truth Social account, where he said, "Under Crooked Joe Biden, Christians and Americans of faith are being persecuted like nothing this nation has ever seen before."

He specifically pointed out that Catholics are being targeted and noted that evangelicals are also on the watch list. The accusation has come into question as Biden has been a devout Catholic his entire life.

The former president further claimed that over the past three years, the Biden administration has sent SWAT teams to arrest pro-life activists. He also alleged that the FBI has been profiling devout Catholics as possible domestic terrorists and planning to send undercover spies into Catholic churches, reminiscent of the tactics used in the Soviet Union.

Trump urged Catholics not to vote for Democrats.