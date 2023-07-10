CNN Racism Scandal Explodes: Ex-reporter Saima Mohsin Claims Network Fired Her After Being Told She Didn't Have 'the Look'

Former CNN reporter Saima Mohsin sued the network over racial discrimination and unfair dismissal, RadarOnline.com has learned. London-based Mohsin, 46, filed the lawsuit after she claimed a 2014 assignment in Israel left her with an "invisible disability." The former reporter claimed she was injured by her cameraman while covering the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in Jerusalem.

The lawsuit was filed under an employment tribunal claim and was to be heard in a London court on Monday.