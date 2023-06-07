CNN in Crisis: Network's Senior PR Execs Fired After Chris Licht Was Brutally Slammed in Scathing Atlantic Profile
Chris Licht isn't the only one leaving CNN, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources familiar with the situation claimed some of the network's top PR execs are being let go from their roles after The Atlantic published a "blistering" profile, blasting Licht for his behavior behind-the-scenes.
One source spilled to Page Six that Matt Dornic — who had been with CNN since 2011 and served as the senior vice president of communications — was one of the employees fired.
It appears to be no coincidence that Dornic was mentioned in the scathing article as a "mainstay of Licht's small entourage."
A source also alleged that Kris Coratti Kelly, the EVP and global head of communications and marketing, was spotted clearing out her desk on Tuesday, June 6, the night before it would be confirmed that Licht had resigned.
As Radar previously reported, Warner Bros. CEO David Zaslav informed CNN employees of Licht's departure at a Wednesday morning meeting, noting that things didn't work out with the former new network exec "for a number of reasons."
"The job of leading CNN was never going to be easy, especially at a time of huge disruption and transformation, and he has poured his heart and soul into it," Zaslav said at the time. "I take full responsibility. We wish him every success and all the best."
On this morning's installment of CNN News Central, reporter Oliver Darcy bluntly stated the ex-CEO's limited "tenure was really marked by a series of severe missteps."
"This really caps a tumultuous year for CNN that has seen shrinking profits, programing missteps and really low employee morale," he continued, after explaining that Amy Entelis, Virginia Moseley and Eric Sherling had been chosen by Zaslav to temporarily take over for Licht.
"And so David Zaslav is hoping that these three executives who he’s installing can really right the ship and get everything back on track before a new leader is ultimately named," added Darcy.