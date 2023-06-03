CNN Rising Star Kaitlan Collins' Co-Workers 'Jealous' Over Her Coveted Primetime Slot and Bigger Office
CNN rising star Kaitlan Collins is taking over the prized 9 PM primetime slot, having risen up the ranks as a chief White House correspondent at the network before landing a role on CNN This Morning and moderating the much-criticized Trump town hall.
RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that Collins is CNN's new "It" girl following a series of accomplishments, according to a media source who said that while she has certainly set the bar, it has some network veterans feeling like they are "yesterday's news."
"Kaitlan's been offered all the star perks," the tipster said, claiming that includes a splashy, more spacious office to call her own.
It was alleged that some staffers have been left "pea green with jealousy" after the power structure change. RadarOnline.com has reached out to CNN for comment.
CEO Chris Licht, for one, has been very vocal about his faith in Collins' abilities after raving over her "masterful" performance at the town hall, later announcing she would take on the coveted role once held by disgraced anchor Chris Cuomo.
"In her new program, officially launching later this summer, Kaitlan will showcase why she's one of the top reporters and interviewers in the game," Licht said in a memo.
"She is a smart and gifted journalist who we've all seen hold lawmakers and newsmakers accountable," he continued.
Collins will no longer appear on CNN This Morning as part of her new opportunity while Poppy Harlow, the only anchor remaining after Don Lemon was fired last month, will continue her hosting duties "alongside a rotation of CNN guest anchors."
"The new show is going to feature thoughtful perspectives, spirited conversation and respectful debate around the day's top news," Collins teased.
Licht said that viewers can expect to see her bring "fresh reporting that adds new perspective to the biggest stories of the day," boasting that she will also provide "uncovered angles and challenge conventional wisdom to make sure viewers are seeing a story from every side."