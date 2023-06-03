CNN Rising Star Kaitlan Collins' Co-Workers 'Jealous' Over Her Coveted Primetime Slot and Bigger Office

CNN rising star Kaitlan Collins is taking over the prized 9 PM primetime slot, having risen up the ranks as a chief White House correspondent at the network before landing a role on CNN This Morning and moderating the much-criticized Trump town hall.

RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that Collins is CNN's new "It" girl following a series of accomplishments, according to a media source who said that while she has certainly set the bar, it has some network veterans feeling like they are "yesterday's news."