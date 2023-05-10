Chris Cuomo Plans To Block Ex-Friend Don Lemon From Joining NewsNation, Still Hold Grudge: Sources

According to sources, Cuomo still holds a grudge against recently-laid off Lemon, 57, for dropping him like a hot rock when the prime-time poster boy, 52, was booted by CNN in 2021 amid sexual harassment accusations.

Bitter Chris Cuomo wants to block his former CNN colleague Don Lemon from joining NewsNation after his abrupt firing, RadarOnline.com has learned.

“Chris has never forgiven Don for not having the decency to pick up the phone to see how he was after CNN fired him,” said a source. “He wasn’t necessarily happy when Don got the ax — but he didn’t shed any tears over it.”

And he’s not about to throw out the welcome mat for Don if he tries to come to NewsNation!” Cuomo, who denied CNN’s sordid allegations, was a mentor for he ousted This Morning co-host, who once headline a post-prime-time news show. A network insider said the men were as “close as brothers” but they’re now “no longer speaking.”