Chris Cuomo Plans To Block Ex-Friend Don Lemon From Joining NewsNation, Still Hold Grudge: Sources
Bitter Chris Cuomo wants to block his former CNN colleague Don Lemon from joining NewsNation after his abrupt firing, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to sources, Cuomo still holds a grudge against recently-laid off Lemon, 57, for dropping him like a hot rock when the prime-time poster boy, 52, was booted by CNN in 2021 amid sexual harassment accusations.
“Chris has never forgiven Don for not having the decency to pick up the phone to see how he was after CNN fired him,” said a source. “He wasn’t necessarily happy when Don got the ax — but he didn’t shed any tears over it.”
And he’s not about to throw out the welcome mat for Don if he tries to come to NewsNation!” Cuomo, who denied CNN’s sordid allegations, was a mentor for he ousted This Morning co-host, who once headline a post-prime-time news show. A network insider said the men were as “close as brothers” but they’re now “no longer speaking.”
Lemon was fired by CNN last month after clashing with co-workers and outrageously insisting politician Nikki Haley was past her prime at 51!
Now, sources revealed snippy Cuomo can’t forget how Lemon didn’t lift a finger to help him find a new gig and intends to throw up roadblocks for his former friend at NewsNation.
“He’s not about to put his career in jeopardy to help somebody as untrustworthy and volatile as Don!”” said a source. “Trouble follows Don wherever he goes. Chris thinks he’s toxic.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last month, CNN announced it was “parting ways” with Lemon after 17 years.
“CNN and Don have parted ways,” Chris Licht, CNN’s CEO, said. “Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years. We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavors.”
Lemon said he was blindsided. “I am stunned,” Mr. Lemon said. “After 17 years at CNN, I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly. At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network.”
The ex-CNN host has since hired a powerhouse lawyer to negotiate his exit.