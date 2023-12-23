Ryan O'Neal's Cause of Death Revealed With the Release of His Death Certificate

According to The Blast, the certificate states that O’Neal, a renowned actor known for his role in the iconic 1970 film Love Story, died of congestive heart failure. He had been suffering from cardiomyopathy for several years.

O’Neal passed away at the age of 82 while hospitalized at St. John’s Medical in Los Angeles.

The death certificate, issued by the County of Los Angeles, does not list any other contributing factors to his passing.

His final resting place is at the Pierce Brothers Westwood Village Memorial Park and Mortuary.