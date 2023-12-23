Chevy Chase's Friends Concerned for His Health, Fear Hard Lifestyle Has 'Caught Up to Him': Report
Friends of legendary comedian Chevy Chase, 80, are concerned for his health after his shocking appearance at two recent events, RadarOnline.com has learned.
A shocking report claimed the Saturday Night Live alum's inner circle fears decades of hard living, alcohol, and drug abuse have taken a toll on his body.
"He abused his body for so long with booze, drugs and food that he's now just a shell of himself," an insider told the National Enquirer. "People are wondering if his self-destructive behavior has finally caught up with him."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Chase's rep for comment.
Sources said the 80-year-old seemed weary and unsteady during an early December outing to Philadelphia to support pal Sylvester Stallone's grand opening of a Rocky gift shop.
"Chevy looked absolutely awful," a mole told the outlet. "His face was so gray and puffy it was hard to recognize the carefree comedian we once knew."
Days later, Chase was spotted again at a Buffalo, New York, screening of his classic film National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation.
At the event, Chase took a terrifying tumble off the stage while addressing the audience. While the funnyman was able to get up and laugh off the misstep, friends feared it was more evidence that his body is failing him.
"Everyone is pulling for Chevy but also really concerned about him." said a Hollywood insider.
According to the report, Chase's rep insisted he's fine, however, the actor was recently hospitalized in 2021 for a near-fatal heart attack. Doctors warn Chase's weight swings have left him at risk of stroke, kidney disease and heart attacks.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, an insider told us that Chase quit drinking and dropped over 100 pounds in 2019 after undergoing gastric bypass surgery. Sources told us the star was over 300 pounds before he had the procedure.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Thanks to a combination of rehab and gastric bypass, the comedian was able to shed 110 pounds from his six-foot-four frame.