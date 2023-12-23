Incarcerated Vegan Ghislaine Maxwell Forced to Eat 62nd Birthday Meal From Limited Menu on Christmas Day
Jeffrey Epstein's ex-lover, Ghislaine Maxwell, won't have much of a sixty-second birthday, which happens to be Christmas Day. RadarOnline.com can reveal that the convicted sex offender will dine on a limited menu due to her vegan diet, despite her prison going all out on a holiday feast.
We obtained FCI Tallahassee's Christmas food menu, which shows the incarcerated birthday girl Maxwell, who will turn 62 on December 25, will only have the option of eating vegetable lasagna.
The ex-socialite will be forced to skip the cornish hen and all the yummy side dishes like baked potatoes.
Not only will Maxwell's main be limited, but so will her add-ons. The famed vegan, currently serving a 20-year sentence for sex trafficking after being found guilty of grooming young girls for Epstein's ring, will be restricted on sides due to her dietary restrictions.
Maxwell's only options are green beans and baked sweet potatoes, according to the menu.
She'll also be offered a dessert, but it won't be a birthday cake. Maxwell and her prison buddies can wash her meal down with whole wheat bread and a beverage.
The food won't be Maxwell's only birthday highlight.
- It's A Vegan Christmas! Convicted Sex Madame Ghislaine Maxwell Forced To Dine On Limited Menu For 61st Birthday Behind Bars
- Ghislaine Maxwell's Limited Thanksgiving Prison Meal Uncovered — What the Convicted Vegan Will Eat Instead of Turkey
- Convicted Sex Pest Ghislaine Maxwell WHINES About 'Tasteless' Vegan Food In First Prison Interview
A spokesperson for the Florida-based prison told RadarOnline.com that the prisoners will be able to play cards and get creative.
"Additionally, the adults in custody are scheduled to participate in a Spades tournament and a door decorating contest," the representative from FCI Tallahassee told RadarOnline.com.
Maxwell, who was branded "Prison Karen," has been vocal about her complaints behind bars — and even whined about her vegan options in the past. PETA even jumped on the bandwagon, demanding Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) Brooklyn Warden Derek Edge, who housed her at the time, "serve meat- and dairy-free meals, which would not only be the humane thing to do but also save the prison costs, reduce violence, and benefit all inmates."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
“Regardless of how anyone feels about Ms. Maxwell, no one should be forced to eat the corpse of an animal who felt pain and fear and didn’t want to die,” said PETA President Ingrid Newkirk. “PETA will gladly help the MDC make the switch to greens and beans—a healthy, humane, and cost-effective option that holds the key to reducing violence in the prison population and throughout any community.”