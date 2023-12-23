'DWTS' Pro Derek Hough Focused on Caring for Wife Hayley as She Deals With Health Issues

Derek Hough was just settling into the rhythm of married life when the dancer and choreographer faced the terrifying prospect of becoming a widower.

Derek, 38, married fellow Dancing With the Stars pro Hayley Erbert, 29, in August after eight years of dating. Newlywed bliss soon turned into a nightmare when a sudden medical drama left Hayley fighting for her life.

The experience has reportedly changed Derek's outlook on marriage and prompted him to take his role as a husband more seriously, RadarOnline.com has learned.