'DWTS' Pro Derek Hough Focused on Caring for Wife Hayley as She Deals With Health Issues
Derek Hough was just settling into the rhythm of married life when the dancer and choreographer faced the terrifying prospect of becoming a widower.
Derek, 38, married fellow Dancing With the Stars pro Hayley Erbert, 29, in August after eight years of dating. Newlywed bliss soon turned into a nightmare when a sudden medical drama left Hayley fighting for her life.
The experience has reportedly changed Derek's outlook on marriage and prompted him to take his role as a husband more seriously, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Just a few months after their August wedding, the newly weds performed a dance show in Washington D.C. on December 6, but something was off. Hayley became disoriented after leaving the stage and was rushed to the hospital, where doctors discovered a blood vessel ruptured in her brain.
After undergoing an emergency craniotomy, Hayley now faces a long rehab as the risky surgery usually leaves patients with trouble walking, talking and keeping their balance in the early stages of recovery.
"Hayley is still so young — you just don't expect these kinds of medical emergencies to happen. Derek and Hayley were told she's lucky to be alive," a close friend told the National Enquirer.
The jarring experience appeared to serve as a wake up call for the 38-year-old.
"Derek feels like he's kind of been cruising through life, but now he's taking his marriage more seriously than ever after seeing he could have lost the love of his life in the blink of an eye!"
Unfortunately for Hayley, the emergency craniotomy wasn't the end of her medical procedures. Less than two weeks later, Derek shared an update on Instagram regarding his wife's recovery.
The emotional post featured a video of Hayley holding Derek's arm as they took a walk at the Washington Monument in D.C.
"As you all know, the past week has been a challenging journey for us due to a life-threatening event that suddenly came into our lives," Derek wrote. "It was a time filled with uncertainty and fear, going from living our dreams onstage, to a nightmare in an instant. But today, we are filled with hope and relief as we share with you an update."
Derek revealed that his wife is "doing well" while noting "her recovery process has been nothing short of a miracle."
"She still has a ways to go with another surgery, hopefully in a few weeks, to insert a skull implant to replace the piece that was removed during the craniectomy. It will restore the skull to its natural shape and protect the brain from injury."
"Thank you for the incredible support and medical care she has received. It’s been a profound reminder of how fragile life can be and how quickly things can change," Derek continued. "But, it has also shown us the incredible strength and resilience that lies within us and the power of having a supportive community around us."
"While this isn’t the holiday season either of us envisioned, it’s one that we’re incredibly grateful to have. We look forward to cherishing these moments with a deeper appreciation for life and the people in it," the DWTS pro concluded the caption.
Hayley went in for the surgery on December 20.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Derek and Hayley's reps for comment.