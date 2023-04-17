Your tip
HOT PHOTOS! - Becky G Hits Up 'TAO Desert Nights' Party At Coachella, Quincy & Justin Combs Celebrate At Soho Desert House

By:

Apr. 17 2023, Updated 3:40 p.m. ET

Scroll down below to check out what your favorite celebrities have been up to lately!

becky g
Last night at the exclusive Zenyara Estate in Coachella, Casamigos was front and center at TAO Desert Nights Presented by Jeeter. The coveted Coachella bash kicked off Weekend One after parties with guests including Leonardo DiCaprio, Diddy, Post Malone, Diplo, Madison Pettis and Becky G (pictured above).

DJ PEE .WEE (a.k.a. Anderson.Paak) Celebrates Cap’n Crunch’s 60th Birthday at Cap’n’s Cove on April 15th 2023 in Palm Springs,CA

6Lack & Quin stopped by Soho Desert House to celebrate the launch of the new limited-edition flavor, CÎROC Honey Melon, at the CÎROC Fresh Serves country club for Coachella festivities On April 15th 2023 in Palm Springs, CA.

Kodak Black, giving partygoers at LIV Miami the ultimate performance to finish off the weekend strong on April 16th 2023.

Reneé Rapp Celebrates Cap’n Crunch’s 60th Birthday at Cap’n’s Cove on April 15th 2023 in Palm Springs,CA.

