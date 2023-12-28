John Fetterman Tells James Carville to 'Shut the F--- Up' While Defending Joe Biden's 2024 Presidential Run

Carville has been vocal about his concerns regarding Biden's prospects in the upcoming election.

In a December 13 interview with CNN, Carville expressed his pessimism about Biden's chances, with the interviewer asking if he believed the president would lose if the election were held today. Carville gave a clear and blunt answer, stating, "Me and everybody else."

When approached by Politico for a response to Fetterman's remarks, Carville pointed out that he is indeed relevant, as two Senate Democrats running for reelection have sought his assistance in their campaigns. He also added a snarky remark, stating that he is "glad [Fetterman is] feeling better" - referring to the Senator's health issues near the beginning of his term.