Danny Masterson's Prison Riddled With Murders and Violent Attacks Months Before Actor's Transfer
Danny Masterson's prison is a dangerous facility with a history of violence and murder, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The disgraced That '70s Show actor was transferred to North Kern State Prison in Delano, CA, on Wednesday, where he'll be housed alongside rapper Tory Lanez, who has been at the facility since September.
Masterson's prison, which is roughly 145 miles from Los Angeles, is no joke — and he'll likely be on alert because of his high-profile status and the history surrounding the institution.
North Kern State Prison is a medium-security facility that houses roughly 4,000 inmates and some of them have violently turned on each other within the last year.
In July, an inmate by the name of Ricardo Saldivar was discovered dead in the cell he shared with fellow prisoner Peter Valencia. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation investigated the 25-year-old's death as a homicide.
That wasn't the only alleged inmate homicide that occurred within the past 12 months. Serial killer Ramon Escobar was charged with first-degree murder for allegedly murdering his cellmate, Juan Villanueva, 53, in February. Escobar's cause of death was ligature strangulation, according to local reports.
Villanueva had been serving a sentence for aggravated sexual assault of a child.
Prisoners at North Kern State Prison haven't just turned on each other — they've also gone after guards.
In September, inmate Joseph Smith was convicted of attacking correctional officers at the facility. Smith was serving 15 years to life for aggravated sexual assault of a child under 14 and committing a lewd and lascivious act on a child under 14 by force, duress, or fear when the attack happened during a search.
Masterson had been serving time at Men's Central Jail in L.A. after being sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for raping two women in the early 2000s during the height of his career.
While a representative from the L.A. Sheriff's Information Bureau had previously told RadarOnline.com that the actor had four more steps in his SP status and would likely be handed his transfer assignment in "about one month," he spent his first Christmas behind bars in jail and not prison.
If Masterson has questions about what goes down within his new facility's walls, Lanez can show him the ropes. The rapper was sentenced to 10 years in prison in September for negligent discharge of a firearm, assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and carrying a loaded and unregistered firearm in connection to the July 2020 shooting of Megan the Stallion.