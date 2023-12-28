Danny Masterson's Prison Riddled With Murders and Violent Attacks Months Before Actor's Transfer

Danny Masterson's prison is a dangerous facility with a history of violence and murder, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The disgraced That '70s Show actor was transferred to North Kern State Prison in Delano, CA, on Wednesday, where he'll be housed alongside rapper Tory Lanez, who has been at the facility since September.

Masterson's prison, which is roughly 145 miles from Los Angeles, is no joke — and he'll likely be on alert because of his high-profile status and the history surrounding the institution.