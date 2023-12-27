Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart Sues YouTuber Tasha K for Extortion and Defamation

kevin hart sues tasha k
Source: MEGA; @UNWINEWITHTASHAK/INSTAGRAM

Kevin Hart sued Tasha K after sending her a cease and desist in nOVEMBER.

By:

Dec. 27 2023, Published 6:45 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Comedian and actor Kevin Hart has filed a lawsuit against YouTuber Tasha K for alleged extortion and defamation, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Hart's lawsuit follows a cease and desist letter that was sent to the vlogger, whose real name is Latasha Transrina Kebe, after she allegedly threatened to release an interview with his former assistant.

Article continues below advertisement
kevin harts cheating spree
Source: MEGA

Hart's legal team sent Tasha K a cease and desist letter in November.

According to the Blast, court documents revealed Hart's legal team sent the cease and desist on November 22 regarding "recent and ongoing violations of civil and criminal law."

The letter to Kebe stated, "You have already engaged in criminal conduct and tortious acts that would entitle Mr. Hart to monetary damages against you should he elect to commence civil litigation regarding this matter. To the extent that you do not cease and desist now, your liability for such monetary damages will increase, as will your exposure to criminal penalties."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @UNWINEWITHTASHAK/INSTAGRAM

Tasha K is accused of attempting to extort and defame Hart over an interview with his former assistant, Miesha Shakes.

According to Hart's legal rep, Donte Mills, the letter was sent after an individual claiming to be associated with Kebe's blog, Unwine with Tasha K, reached out to a member of the comedian's team.

The unidentified person, who was said to be allegedly acting on Kebe's instruction, informed Hart's camp of her intent to "publish a damaging story on social media (the “Story")."

To keep the "story" from going public, Hart was allegedly told to pay a whopping $250,000.

Article continues below advertisement
kevin hart
Source: MEGA

Hart's legal team claims a $250,000 fee was requested to keep the interview from going public.

MORE ON:
Kevin Hart

Hart's lawsuit claimed the act fell "under Penal Code Section 518," which "gives rise to both criminal and civil liability against you and anyone involved in your efforts to extort Mr. Hart."

Kebe's alleged "effort to extract payment" by means of "threatening exposure of information supposedly harmful to him" was slammed as "a textbook example" of a violation of the law.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement

Upon informing police of the incident, Hart's legal team reportedly told investigators that they believed "the Story" centered on "an interview with Mr. Hart’s former assistant Miesha Shakes that supposedly includes scandalous assertions against him."

"In advance of your threatened publication of the Story, you posted a “teaser” with Ms. Shakes on YouTube which clearly was intended as a threat, sending a message to Mr. Hart’s team that the more detailed Story would not be published if – and only if – the ransom is paid," Hart's legal team stated.

Additionally, a non-disclosure agreement allegedly signed by Shakes was also noted by Hart's team to highlight the potential violation of the legal document from "the Story."

cardi b demands assault lawsuit be dismissed security guard eman ellis plastic surgery
Source: MEGA

Tasha K was previously found liable for defamation against rapper Cardi B.

Article continues below advertisement

Mills also pointed to a defamation lawsuit filed by rapper Cardi B against Kebe, as he highlighted her YouTube channel's experience with "defamatory and otherwise improper content regarding celebrities and other high-profile individuals."

A judge found Kebe "liable for civil damages exceeding $3 million" against Cardi B — and as a result, the vlogger filed for "bankruptcy protection."

Mills warned Kebe she would not escape "liability for monetary damages to Mr. Hart that you incur as a result of the misconduct described herein."

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.