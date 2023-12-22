'He Changed!': 'Fox & Friends' Hosts Praise Democrat John Fetterman After Senator Condemns Progressives — 'I'm So Grateful'
Several Fox & Friends hosts praised John Fetterman this week after the Democratic senator condemned progressive Americans, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Fox News stars’ surprising praise for Fetterman came shortly after he rebuked progressives in an interview with the New York Times.
The Pennsylvania senator condemned the “purity tests” that progressives “impose” on Democrats.
Fetterman also cited his support for Israel and a strong southern border – and the subsequent backlash he received for those stances – as reasons why he no longer “believes” in the progressive label.
“It’s just a place where I’m not. I don’t feel like I’ve left the label; it’s just more that it’s left me,” Fetterman told the Times on Thursday. “I’m not critical if someone is a progressive. I believe different things.”
“I do find it confusing where the very left progressives in America don’t seem to want to support really the only progressive nation in the region that really embraces the same kind of values I would expect we would want as a society,” he added regarding the ongoing conflict in Israel.
Fox & Friends hosts Brian Kilmeade and Lawrence Jones, as well as their guest-host Carly Shimkus, celebrated Fetterman’s remarks during Friday’s episode of the Fox News program.
“Two people have given me hope for this country,” Kilmeade said before naming Fetterman and comedian Bill Maher.
“It’s weird to see this transition because I find myself every single week retweeting something that Fetterman has said,” Jones added. “He changed!”
“He was so progressive, he was a progressive,” Shimkus chimed in. “Pennsylvania is a swing state, so maybe he’s listening to the whole state.”
Jones then suggested that Fetterman “changed” after the Democratic senator spent six weeks in a hospital for clinical depression early this year.
“I think he has left the progressive side,” Jones said. “I’m so grateful that he has been able to recover, but something changed in the middle of his recovery.”
“Him going to therapy and everything,” the Fox & Friends co-host added. “When he re-emerged his comments seemed to have changed.”
As RadarOnline.com reported, Fox News was very critical of Senator Fetterman several times in the past.
Network star Pete Hegseth, who hosts Fox & Friends on the weekends, recently attacked Fetterman for being a “slob,” a “joke,” and a “zombie.”
“He’s a slob who got elected as a zombie in Pennsylvania, and now he’s a senator and everyone knows it’s a joke,” Hegseth said in September. “He even knows it’s a joke. His family knows it’s a joke.”
“The Democrat Party looks like a joke for putting him on the dais in that outfit,” Hegseth added. “We look like a joke as a country.”