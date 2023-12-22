Rudy Giuliani Slams Judge For Allowing Georgia Election Workers to Collect on $148 Million Judgment Immediately

In his first public appearance since filing for bankruptcy, Rudy Giuliani slammed the "biased" judge who ordered he expedite the $148 million payout to two Georgia election volunteers he defamed, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Less than a week after a Washington D.C. jury found Giuliani liable for defaming Shaye Moss and Ruby Freeman in the 2020 presidential election, the former Trump lawyer filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protections in New York.