Rudy Giuliani Ordered to Expedite $148M Payment to Defamed Georgia Election Workers, Judge Rules

Rudy Giuliani was ordered to expedite his $148 million payment to the two Georgia election workers he defamed following the 2020 presidential election, RadarOnline.com can report.

In a sudden development to come after a Washington, D.C. jury found Giuliani liable for defamation against Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss on Friday, a federal judge ordered the disgraced former New York City mayor to expedite the nearly $150 million he now owes the mother-daughter pair.