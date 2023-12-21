Rudy Giuliani Ordered to Expedite $148M Payment to Defamed Georgia Election Workers, Judge Rules
Rudy Giuliani was ordered to expedite his $148 million payment to the two Georgia election workers he defamed following the 2020 presidential election, RadarOnline.com can report.
In a sudden development to come after a Washington, D.C. jury found Giuliani liable for defamation against Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss on Friday, a federal judge ordered the disgraced former New York City mayor to expedite the nearly $150 million he now owes the mother-daughter pair.
According to the New York Post, Judge Beryl Howell granted the pair’s expedition request on Wednesday evening.
Freeman and Moss requested that Judge Howell “permit immediate enforcement” of the $148 million judgment because they were concerned that Giuliani would “find a way to dissipate [his] assets before plaintiffs are able to recover.”
Judge Howell granted the request and acknowledged that Freeman and Moss had “good cause” to worry about not receiving the money from Giuliani.
The judge also described Giuliani as an “unwilling and uncooperative litigant.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, a Washington, D.C. panel awarded both Freeman and Moss $75 million in punitive damages on Friday following the week-long trial. The jury also awarded each plaintiff an additional $20 million for emotional distress.
Freeman and Moss filed the civil defamation lawsuit against Giuliani in 2021 after the man once dubbed “America’s Mayor” falsely accused the mother-daughter pair of committing voter fraud while counting ballots in Fulton County, Georgia during the 2020 presidential election.
Giuliani claimed that the pair passed a USB drive back and forth “like vials of heroin or cocaine” to subvert Georgia’s electoral outcome. It was later revealed that Moss was simply handing her mother a mint at the time.
The pair alleged that Giuliani’s false claims about election fraud made them the targets of violent threats and racist attacks, and the former Trump lawyer was found liable for defamation by default in August.
Freeman and Moss filed another defamation lawsuit against Giuliani earlier this week after the disgraced former NYC mayor repeated his election fraud allegations against the pair despite the previous judgment against him.
“Giuliani continues to spread the very same lies for which he has already been held liable,” the pair’s lawyers said in a statement on Monday.
“Defendant Giuliani’s statements, coupled with his refusal to agree to refrain from continuing to make such statements, make clear that he intends to persist in his campaign of targeted defamation and harassment,” the statement continued. “It must stop.”
Freeman and Moss requested a “targeted injunction” that would prohibit Giuliani from “continuing to repeat the very falsehoods” that a court already found “defamatory.”
Giuliani told reporters on Friday that “everything [he] said about them is true” and he did not “regret a damn thing” despite the $148 million judgment.
The ex-Trump lawyer also called the defamation trial proceedings against him “absurd” and expressed confidence that the nearly $150 million judgment will be “reversed.”
“The absurdity of the number merely underscores the absurdity of the entire proceeding,” he said.
“I am quite confident when this case gets before a fair tribunal, it will be reversed so quickly that it’ll make your head spin, and the absurd number that just came in will help that,” Giuliani added last week.