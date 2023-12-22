Julie Chrisley's First Christmas Meal in Prison Exposed: How Her Menu Compares to Todd's Feast
Julie Chrisley and her husband, Todd, will be spending their first Christmas apart in separate prisons — and while sources spilled that their daughter, Savannah, is taking over the holiday at home, the incarcerated pair is going to be having very different meals on December 25, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A representative for FMC Lexington, where the Chrisley Knows Best matriarch is serving her seven-year sentence for fraud, revealed to this outlet exclusively that she will begin her morning with a cheese danish, oatmeal and strawberries, chocolate milk, and fresh fruit.
Julie's lunch will be similar to a traditional Christmas meal.
While Todd will likely be eating from his prison's commissary since he's complained about the food quality, his wife will be served a turkey roast or spinach quiche.
RadarOnline.com is told Julie and her inmate pals can pair their main meal with baked candied yams with marshmallows and their choice of macaroni and cheese or garlic macaroni. She'll also get plenty of dressings to pour over her Christmas meal.
FMC Lexington's spokesperson said Julie and the other incarcerated individuals at the Kentucky facility will be given cornbread dressing, cream gravy, and cranberry sauce for Monday's lunch.
They'll also get dinner rolls, fresh fruit, and pecan pie.
The Chrisley Knows Best matriarch will end her first Christmas in prison with a light dinner. According to the menu, she'll finish her day with tuna packs, peanut butter, wheat bread, and crackers.
Pie won't be her only festive dessert. Julie's prison is gifting an 18-ounce pack of holiday cookies to inmates and another ounce of cookies.
RadarOnline.com is also told that the recreation department will host holiday bingo and billiards, basketball, and card tournaments.
"There will also be a holiday movie shown" at the institution, the rep stated.
Meanwhile, her husband — who was sentenced to 12 years at FPC Pensacola in Florida — has been vocal about his distaste for the food prepared behind bars.
Todd called the prison food "disgusting." He also alleged a dead cat fell from the ceiling and into the cuisine at his facility.
“The food is dated and it’s out of date by, at minimum, a year. It’s a year past expiration. And they’re literally starving these men to death here. These men are getting — I don’t know — they are getting 1,000 calories a day,” the reality star told NewsNation's Chris Cuomo in his first interview in prison.
“I’ve been told this by a staff member — one of the ways she’s trying to break me is by cutting down what you can buy in commissary,” Todd claimed. “So, before she came here, you could buy 12 packs of tuna a week. She cut it down to six, and from six it went to three. She has not given a reason. When I asked her about it, she said commissary is a privilege, not a right.”
However, the prison denied his allegations.