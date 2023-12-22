'I’m Not a Student of Hitler': Donald Trump Repeats Controversial Claim That Illegal Immigrants Are 'Poisoning the Blood' of America
Donald Trump once again repeated the controversial claim that illegal immigrants are “poisoning the blood” of America, RadarOnline.com can report. The former president also insisted that he was “not a student of Adolf Hitler.”
In the latest development to come after Trump faced backlash for a series of seemingly anti-immigrant remarks during a campaign rally last weekend, he repeated those same comments during an interview with conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt on Friday.
While Hewitt provided the embattled ex-president an opportunity to clarify his controversial anti-immigrant remarks, Trump instead doubled down and repeated that immigrants from Asia, Africa, and South America are “poisoning the blood” of the country.
“They’re coming in from Asia, from Africa, from South America,” Trump said. “They’re coming from all over the world.”
“They’re coming from prisons, they’re coming from mental institutions and insane asylums,” he continued. “They’re terrorists, absolutely. That’s poisoning our country. That’s poisoning the blood of our country. And that’s what’s happening.”
Trump also used his interview with Hewitt on Friday to dismiss the comparisons made by critics between the former president’s rhetoric and the rhetoric used by Hitler 80 years ago.
According to Trump, he “knows nothing about Hitler” and is “not a student of Hitler.” Trump also dismissed rumors that he was obsessed with Hitler’s infamous 1925 manifesto, Mein Kampf.
“No. And I never knew that Hitler said it either, by the way,” Trump told Hewitt when pressed about the “poisoning the blood of our country” remarks.
“And I never read Mein Kampf. They said I read Mein Kampf,” the former president continued. “These are people that are sharing disinformation. They’re horrible people that we’re dealing with.”
“First of all, I know nothing about Hitler,” Trump insisted further. “I’m not a student of Hitler. I never read his works. They say that he said something about blood. He didn’t say it the way I said it either, by the way. It’s a very different kind of a statement.”
Meanwhile, Trump appeared to argue that he cannot be "racist" because he is doing “incredibly” with African American and Hispanic voters in the polls for the 2024 presidential election.
The 45th president cited his alleged achievements in “criminal justice reform” and “Black colleges” as one reason why he is doing “incredibly” among African American and Hispanic voters.
“If you look at the polls, I’m doing incredibly with African Americans, I’m doing incredibly with Hispanics, the highest numbers that anyone’s ever seen for a Republican candidate, and the reason is they know me,” he said. “Look at what I’ve done.”
“Criminal justice reform. Colleges, I got the colleges and universities, Black colleges and universities funded,” he added. “Nobody else did that.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump first faced backlash for his seemingly xenophobic remarks during a campaign rally in New Hampshire on December 16.
“They’re poisoning the blood of our country,” Trump said last weekend in Durham. “Not just in South America, not just the three or four countries that we think about, but all over the world they are coming into our country, from Africa, from Asia, all over the world.”
Critics immediately compared the embattled ex-president’s rhetoric to the rhetoric of Hitler, and Trump went on to repeat his controversial immigrant claims once again during yet another campaign rally held in Iowa on Tuesday.
“It’s crazy what’s going on. They’re ruining our country. And it’s true,” he repeated. “They’re destroying the blood of our country. That’s what they’re doing. They’re destroying our country.”