'He Really Believes This Stuff': CNN's Jim Acosta Rejects Trump's Claim He Never Read Hitler's Book 'Mein Kampf'

"It's true that they're destroying the blood of our country. That's what they're doing," Trump declared during an event in Waterloo. "They don't like it when I said that and I never read Mein Kampf. They said, 'Oh, Hitler said that in a much different way.'"

Acosta addressed his remarks on Wednesday afternoon's edition of Inside Politics, RadarOnline.com has learned, telling Nia-Malika Henderson his reaction. "When I listen to Donald Trump talking about Hitler and Mein Kampf, I was wondering if I've had too much NyQuil the night before. I mean, it's a little fever dreamy. It's a little strange."

Acosta also made note of a Vanity Fair profile from 1990 where Trump's first wife, Ivana, told her lawyer that he kept a book of Hitlers speeches, My New Order, in a cabinet near his bed that he reads from time to time. Trump previously denied the claim.