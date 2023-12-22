Georgia Mom Lindsay Shiver Granted Return to U.S. for Christmas After Alleged Plot to Kill Husband, Must Wear Ankle Monitor

Prosecutors believe that Lindsay plotted with her alleged lover Terrance Bethel and another man, Faron Newbold, to kill her estranged spouse, Robert Shiver, following his divorce filing in April citing "adulterous conduct" on her part after 13 years of marriage. The exes have three sons, under the age of 12.

Robert claimed his wife had two affairs, alleging that she had previously snuck an unnamed 18-year-old lover into their Bahamas vacation home in the summer of 2022, claiming he tried to work it out with Lindsay afterwards for the sake of their kids.

The marriage had no chance for reconciliation after he allegedly discovered his wife's relationship with Bethell in February, Robert said.