Georgia Mom Lindsay Shiver Granted Return to U.S. for Christmas After Alleged Plot to Kill Husband, Must Wear Ankle Monitor
Lindsay Shiver, the Georgia mom of three accused of conspiring to kill her estranged husband, will be ringing in the Christmas holiday with her children after her request was granted during a hearing on Thursday.
The 36-year-old has not been able to see her kids since her arrest in the Bahamas in July, but has now been permitted by the court to return to Alabama — albeit with some conditions, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Prosecutors believe that Lindsay plotted with her alleged lover Terrance Bethel and another man, Faron Newbold, to kill her estranged spouse, Robert Shiver, following his divorce filing in April citing "adulterous conduct" on her part after 13 years of marriage. The exes have three sons, under the age of 12.
Robert claimed his wife had two affairs, alleging that she had previously snuck an unnamed 18-year-old lover into their Bahamas vacation home in the summer of 2022, claiming he tried to work it out with Lindsay afterwards for the sake of their kids.
The marriage had no chance for reconciliation after he allegedly discovered his wife's relationship with Bethell in February, Robert said.
Lindsay fired back in a response to the Thomas County Superior Court, claiming Robert had displayed a history of violence and was attempting to cut her off financially.
Bahamian authorities said they learned of the alleged murder-for-hire plot for which she has pleaded not guilty in the course of looking through a phone and WhatsApp account of a man suspected of being involved in a burglary.
Now that Lindsay has been granted a return to the United States, she is prohibited from being within 100 feet of her former NFL-player husband and must stay at her parents' home in Alabama, only being allowed to visit Georgia for legal proceedings. She will also be fitted with an electronic monitor.
Robert, who is now dating reality star Savannah Chrisley, told the court he feared for his safety while testifying via Zoom.
Lindsay's attorney C.B. Wells previously told Court TV that she was "looking forward to being reunited" with her children after she made her plea to the judge.
"The separation has been extremely difficult for them. Her attorneys continue to prepare for trial and Lindsay continues to be fully cooperative with the Bahamian justice system. She is facing the legal process with complete transparency."
Looking ahead, Lindsay must return to the Bahamas before her pretrial court hearing on Feb. 21. Her trial is set to begin in March.