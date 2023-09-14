‘Really Hit it Off’: Savannah Chrisley Dating Ex-College Football Star Robert Shiver Whose Wife Was Arrested in Murder-For-Hire Plot Against Him
Reality star Savannah Chrisley and ex-college football star Robert Shriver are officially an item — only weeks after his wife was arrested on accusations that she attempted to have her husband killed, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources tell RadarOnline.com that Savannah and Robert have been dating for a couple of weeks. We’re told the Chrisley Knows Best star reached out to Robert after his wife Lindsay was arrested.
Sources say Savannah “understands what it likes to have your family thrown into a media storm.” An insider spills to RadarOnline.com that the two “really hit it off” and describe Robert as the “sweetest, nicest guy ever.”
The reality star revealed the dating news on a podcast this week. She said, “It was a thing. He’s a normal person, and I love it.”
Savannah said she wasn’t scared of dating someone who was the target of a murder-for-hire plot.
“Dude, I have the government coming after me. I’m good,” she quipped, adding that her opinion on the case is that a person is “innocent until proven guilty.”
Robert’s wife Lindsay was arrested on July 26 after she allegedly hired a murderer to take out her husband. Police in the Bahamas arrested Lindsay, her lover Terrance Bethek, and another man named Faron Newbold.
Police uncovered the murder plot while investigating another case. Law enforcement said they found text messages between the suspects on the phone of a burglar suspect.
Robert spoke out after Lindsay’s arrest. He told The Post, he has not informed their children about their mother’s actions.
“My kids don’t know the whole thing yet. I’m going to try to tell them in the next day or so,” he said. “They’re young.”
Lindsay has been released on $100k bail and told the outlet it’s been “really tough” for her.
“I really can’t say too much right now,” she said. “It’s been hard. But I can’t speak about it.”
Lindsay has been ordered to remain in the Bahamas until her October court date. The court instructed her not to contact Robert or come within 100 feet of him.