Accused 'Murder-For-Hire' Plotter Lindsay Shiver Seeks Return to the U.S. to Visit Her Children
Lindsay Shiver, the woman accused of plotting to kill her ex-husband, Robert Shiver, has requested permission to return to the United States while she awaits trial in the Bahamas, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Shiver and her Bahamian boyfriend, Terrance Adrien Bethel, are scheduled to stand trial in March for allegedly conspiring to hire an assassin to kill her husband.
Shiver has been unable to leave the island nation since her arrest in July and has not seen her three children since then.
According to reports from Court TV, Shiver appeared in court on Friday, December 15, and made the request to the judge. The prosecution did not object to her motion, and now the judge will consider the request before issuing a ruling. Shiver's next court hearing is scheduled for December 21.
The mother-of-three has been ordered to remain in the Bahamas on bail and must abide by a curfew and report to the police station three times a week. She has pleaded not guilty to the charges against her.
Shiver's life took another turn of misfortune in October when her apartment was burglarized, and $20,000 worth of jewelry was stolen, including family heirlooms.
Details of the alleged murder-for-hire plot emerged when police began investigating a break-in at a popular waterfront drinking spot on Great Guana Cay, where Bethel worked as a bartender.
During the investigation, messages were discovered on Bethel's phone that implicated Shiver and another man, Faron Newbold, in a discussion about killing Robert, who was visiting his family home nearby at the time.
The trio was arrested on July 21, and more incriminating messages were found on their devices.
Robert, who was vacationing independently of his estranged wife when he was informed about the plot, immediately flew back to the US with their children, fearing for his life.
The couple had been married for 13 years but separated earlier, and Robert had filed for divorce after discovering Shiver's infidelity.
The family owns property in Baker's Bay, an exclusive golf resort where celebrities like Michael Jordan and Justin Timberlake have luxurious homes.
Shiver, a former beauty pageant contestant and Auburn University graduate, is accused of sending photos and messages to Newbold, instructing him to kill her husband. The evidence includes photos of Robert cozying up to a mystery blonde at a local bar in the Bahamas.
In a previous interview, Bethel defended his relationship with Shiver, claiming that their marriage was already in turmoil when he came into the picture.