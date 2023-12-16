Accused 'Murder-For-Hire' Plotter Lindsay Shiver Seeks Return to the U.S. to Visit Her Children

Shiver and her Bahamian boyfriend, Terrance Adrien Bethel, are scheduled to stand trial in March for allegedly conspiring to hire an assassin to kill her husband.

Shiver has been unable to leave the island nation since her arrest in July and has not seen her three children since then.

According to reports from Court TV, Shiver appeared in court on Friday, December 15, and made the request to the judge. The prosecution did not object to her motion, and now the judge will consider the request before issuing a ruling. Shiver's next court hearing is scheduled for December 21.