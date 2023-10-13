Lindsay Shiver, Ex-Beauty Queen Accused of Plotting to Hire Hitman to Kill Husband, Dropped by Divorce Lawyer as She Fights for Custody
Lindsay Shiver, who stands accused of attempting to hire a hitman to take out her husband Robert, has been dropped by her divorce lawyer.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the former Georgia beauty queen’s attorney Bree O. Sullivan-Howell asked for permission to withdraw as counsel.
She said Lindsay would be responsible for finding new counsel if her motion was granted.
The attorney did not provide any reasoning behind her decision to leave. The judge presiding over the divorce granted the motion. Lindsay has yet to inform the court of new representation.
Currently, Lindsay is stuck in the Bahamas after being arrested along with her alleged lover, 28-year-old Terrance Bethel. The two are accused of attempting to have another man named Faron Newbold kill Lindsay’s husband Robert.
Prosecutors said they found text messages that showed a text exchange between Lindsay and the 2 co-defendants where a photo of Robert was sent with the message “Kill him.”
Law enforcement uncovered the alleged murder plot while investigating another case. Police said they found text messages between the suspects on the phone of a burglar suspect.
Lindsay was released on $100k bail. She was ordered to wear a monitoring device and cannot leave the Bahamas.
The plot came months after Robert filed for divorce from Lindsay on April 5. He asked for the divorce on grounds of “adulterous conduct.”
Lindsay fired back claiming Robert was physically and emotionally abusive during their marriage. She demanded sole custody of their kids and monthly child/spousal support.
At stake in the divorce is a $2.5 million mansion, a private jet, and flush bank accounts.
The divorce has yet to be finalized.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, while Lindsay deals with her criminal case in the Bahamas, Robert recently started dating Chrisley Knows Best star Savannah Chrisley.