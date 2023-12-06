Your tip
Savannah Chrisley's BF Robert Shiver Says Wife Had Two Affairs, Allegedly Snuck 18-Year-Old Lover Into Their Bahamas Vacation Home

Source: @savannahchrisley/instagram;mega

Robert Shiver said his wife allegedly had an affair with an 18-year-old about a year ago and "snuck him into my house in Abaco."

Dec. 5 2023, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

Former college football star Robert Shriver, whose wife was arrested on accusations that she attempted to have her husband killed, claimed that she had two affairs, to his knowledge, before their marriage imploded.

Robert claimed that his estranged spouse, Lindsay, once snuck an unnamed 18-year-old lover into their Bahamas vacation home in 2022, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Source: @lshriver/instagram

Robert and Lindsay tied the knot years ago on March 6, 2010.

The insurance executive, who is now dating Savannah Chrisley, alleged that he made the heart-wrenching discovery about Lindsay by looking at her Apple Watch and tried to work through their differences for the sake of their kids.

Lindsay was later accused of trying to have her husband killed in a "murder-for-hire" plot with her boyfriend, Terrance Adrien Bethell. Robert learned of that alleged fling in February. However, she denied having an affair, with Lindsay's attorney saying, "Any extramarital relationship defendant has had was during the parties' separation and legally condoned by husband."

Source: @savannahchrisley/instagram

At this time, she is currently free on bail and has not yet entered a plea. She must remain on the island and report to the police station three times a week as she awaits trial.

Robert filed for divorce from his wife of 13 years on April 5, citing "adulterous conduct" as the reason why he felt compelled to call it quits.

She filed her divorce petition the next day, alleging he'd been abusive while also stating their union was "irretrievably broken."

Source: mega

Lindsay was later accused of trying to have her husband killed in a "murder-for-hire" plot with her boyfriend Terrance Adrien Bethell.

The former football free agent told officers he was living in fear of his wife in his two-page statement part of an indictment delivered to defense lawyers at a court hearing Friday in Nassau, Daily Mail reported.

"She had an affair with an 18-year-old about a year ago and came to Abaco and snuck him into my house in Abaco," his statement read. The marriage was no longer able to withstand the pressure after he discovered his wife's alleged tryst with Bethel, he stated.

It was also noted that Robert told cops that Lindsay would get "loads of money" if he suddenly died.

Source: mega

Lindsay was arrested in July in the Bahamas along with Bethel, 28, and Faron Newbold Jr., 29.

Authorities allege that she was having an affair with Bethen and conspired to have Newbold Jr. take out her husband.

Bahamian investigators reportedly found out about the alleged plan after looking through the phone and WhatsApp account of a man suspected of being involved in a burglary at a restaurant in Great Guana Cay.

