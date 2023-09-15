Savannah Chrisley Steps Out With New BF Robert Shiver Who Survived Wife's Alleged Murder Scheme
Savannah Chrisley was all smiles as she caught a flight with new love interest Robert Shiver in the first photos of the couple since their budding romance was revealed, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Chrisley has been spending time getting to know Shiver, a former Auburn University football player who made headlines after his wife of 16 years, Lindsay, was accused of plotting to murder him due to him discovering her alleged affair.
The newly minted duo was photographed at Los Angeles International Airport this week. Chrisley was all smiles as the pair made their way through LAX with their luggage in tow. Shiver was comfortable in jeans, a black tee paired with a hat, sunglasses, and Nikes, while the reality star opted for boyfriend-fit denim, a white tee, and sneakers in snapshots published by PEOPLE.
Sources told RadarOnline.com that Shiver and Chrisley have been dating for a couple of weeks and she apparently got in touch with him after his wife was arrested in July.
The Chrisley Knows Best alum recently dished about their connection, and confirmed their "very, very" new romance on The Viall Files podcast. Chrisley said Thursday that she slid into Shiver's DMs.
"This guy that I'm talking to, his wife just tried to kill him … It was a thing," she shared. "He's a normal person and I love it."
"If you date me, you date all of us. Now, that isn't to say there isn't anyone," Chrisley said about her family while caring for younger siblings Grayson and Chloe amid her parents' incarceration over their tax fraud case.
Behind the veil of a seemingly happy relationship, it was uncovered Lindsay, an ex-beauty pageant queen from Georgia, allegedly schemed to kill her husband along with her alleged boyfriend and another man in the Bahamas, where the former couple has a home.
Shiver had filed for divorce in April over Lindsay's alleged "adulterous conduct." She denied having an extramarital affair.
Police in Abaco arrested his wife, her alleged boyfriend, Terrance Bethel, and Farron Newbold Jr., accused of being the proposed hitman, according to the Bahamas Court News.
The alleged plan was uncovered while police were investigating a separate case.
As we previously reported, Lindsay was released on $100k bond and has been ordered to remain in the Bahamas until her October court date.