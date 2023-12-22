Eminem Fighting ‘RHOP’ Stars Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon’s Deposition Demand in ‘Shady’ Battle

Eminem scoffed at the suggestion he appears for a deposition in his 'Shady' fight with Real Housewives of Potomac stars Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon.

The legendary rapper [real name: Marshall Mathers] filed a response to Gizelle and Robyn’s recent motion asking the United States Patent and Trademark Office [USPTO] to force him to sit and answer questions under oath.

Earlier this year, Eminem filed an opposition to a trademark application submitted by the Bravo stars. Robyn and Gizelle attempted to trademark the name Reasonably Shady.