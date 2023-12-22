Putin Security Aide Nikolai Patrushev Behind Wagner Chief Yevgeny Prigozhin's Suspected Assassination: Report

Vladimir Putin’s right-hand man, security aide Nikolai Patrushev, was allegedly behind the suspected assassination of Wagner mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin earlier this year, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a shocking development to come after Prigozhin died in a fiery plane crash outside of Moscow in August, sources revealed that Putin security aide Nikolai Patrushev was reportedly behind the sinister assassination plot.