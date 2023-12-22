War Over Louie Anderson's Fortune: Late Comedian's Manager Accuses His 'Disgruntled' Sister of Refusing to Appear for Deposition in Fight Over Millions

Louie Anderson’s sister has been accused of blowing off a deposition in the lawsuit she brought accusing his friends of pressuring the entertainer to change his will in his final days. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the late comedian’s manager Ahmos Hassan asked a court to sanction Louie’s sister Lisa for her failing to show up for the depo.

Ahmos demanded Lisa be ordered to pay $25k. As we previously reported, Lisa sued Ahmos and Louie’s friend Abraham over changes made to Louie’s trust right before he passed.

Lisa’s lawsuit demanded the court throw out the amendment signed by Louie that drastically changed the amount she was owed from Louie’s estate. The original trust provided her with 100% of the estate but the amendment cut her interest down to 30%, according to the suit. Lisa said the amendment provided Ahmos and Abraham with a substantial share of the estate.

In her complaint, Lisa accused the defendants of forcing Louie to sign the legal paperwork while at the hospital. She claimed they hired a notary to come to Louie’s room when he was not fully aware. In one filing, Lisa revealed the trust held $760,746.41 in total assets. Louie had $750k in a checking account and a home in Florida, according to his sister. In addition, he held 3 additional bank accounts with around $125k. Lisa said Louie's estate receives residuals for the comedian's work in Coming To America, Young Sheldon, Scrubs, Ally McBeal, Touched By An Angel, Grace Under Fire, and his countless other projects. Ahmos and Abraham denied all allegations of wrongdoing. They told the court that Louie was in the right mind when he signed the trust amendment. The duo said Louie had asked for the change NOT them.

Abraham said, “Although Louie had hoped his siblings and friends would respect his wishes after he died, he also knew the likelihood that someone would selfishly try to invalidate his wishes. For that exact reason, Louie ensured that both the original and restated Louie Anderson Trust documents, as well as his will, all contained no-contest provisions.”

In the newly filed motion, Ahmos demanded the court force Lisa to appear for a deposition within two weeks of the Court’s order. “[Lisa’s] inflammatory Petition makes serious accusations against [Ahmos] (and others) elder abuse, undue influence, and more. However, [Lisa] produced exactly zero documents to support her claims in response to the Trustee’s discovery requests,” the motion read.

Ahmos said Lisa has refused to appear in person for her deposition so that he can “cross-examine [Lisa] on the veracity of her baseless … allegations.” He said Lisa claimed she had health issues that prevented her from testifying for a long period of time. Ahmos said despite offering accommodations, Lisa refused to offer available dates.

Ahmos asked that Lisa be ordered to appear and that she pay $25k in sanctions for her “gamesmanship.” A judge has yet to rule.