Home > Exclusives > Louie Anderson Exclusive Louie Anderson Was Pressured to Amend His Trust in Hospital Bed Only 4 Days Before His Death, Sister Claims in Bitter Battle Over Late Comedian’s Fortune Source: MEGA The comedian left behind millions. By: Ryan Naumann Sep. 14 2023, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

Louie Anderson’s sister dropped a bombshell in her ongoing elder abuse battle with the late comedian’s manager Ahmos Hassan and his friend Abraham over changes he made to his trust right before his death, RadarOnline.com has learned. In 2022, Louie’s sister Lisa sued Ahmos and Abraham seeking to throw out an amendment that Louie made to the trust that drastically decreased the amount she received from his estate.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Lisa accused Louie's manager and close friend of elder abuse — which they denied.

Lisa claimed the defendants forced the comedian to sign paperwork from the hospital. She accused Ahmos and Abraham of having a notary come to Louie’s room to sign the paperwork when he was not in the right mind. In her lawsuit, Lisa claimed that Louie’s trust was set up to pay her 100% of the estate but the amendment signed only provided her with a 30% cut. She said Ahmos and Abraham benefitted from the trust amendment.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Louie's estate is worth millions.

Louie’s sister claimed that her brother had been becoming suspicious of people around him in his final years. Ahmos and Abraham have denied all allegations of wrongdoing. They claimed Louie was fully aware of the documents he was executing and called Lisa’s claims “meritless.”

Article continues below advertisement

Abraham said, “Although Louie had hoped his siblings and friends would respect his wishes after he died, he also knew the likelihood that someone would selfishly try to invalidate his wishes. For that exact reason, Louie ensured that both the original and restated Louie Anderson Trust documents, as well as his will, all contained no-contest provisions.”

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

“Although Louie had hoped his siblings and friends would respect his wishes after he died, he also knew the likelihood that someone would selfishly try to invalidate his wishes. For that exact reason, Louie ensured that both the original and restated Louie Anderson Trust documents, as well as his will, all contained no-contest provisions,” he added.

“The notary confirmed under oath that the Decedent had the requisite mental capacity to sign the Trust, and that, consistent with her practice, she even questioned the Decedent about his capacity before he signed the document,” his filing read. Now, in newly filed documents, Lisa dropped new information in her fight to keep the lawsuit alive. She claimed not only was the trust amendment signed in the hospital room, but it was only FOUR days before Louie died on January 17, 2022.

Lisa believes this backs up her claim that Louie was not in the right mental state to make such changes. The case is ongoing.