Louie Anderson’s Sister Demands Royalties From ‘Coming To America’ & ‘Young Sheldon,’ Reveals Late Comedian’s Trust Held Over $800k Before His Death

The battle over late comedian Louie Anderson’s estate has heated up with his sister demanding the rights to his residual payments for work on everything from Coming To America to Scrubs be returned to his family, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Louie’s sister Lisa was back in court this week amending her demands in the lawsuit against her brother’s manager Ahmos Hassan and friend Abraham.

Last year, Louie’s sister filed a lawsuit accusing the comedian’s associates of forcing the comedian to amend his trust on his deathbed before his 2022 death. Lisa claimed the original trust that Louie put together had his siblings receiving a higher percentage than the amended version.

Louie’s sister claimed in his final years the comedian started telling her he was suspicious people were stealing from him. She detailed one call where “Louie spoke with long hesitations between his words, and it appeared like he was being coached to say the words he was uttering.”

Lisa accused Ahmos and Abraham of forcing Louie to change his trust which provided more money to them when he passed. She demanded the amendment to the trust be thrown out and the defendants be held liable for “elder abuse.” Both Ahmos and Abraham denied all allegations of wrongdoing in the suit. They claimed Louie was in the right mind when he signed the amendment and that was his wish.

Abraham called the suit “meritless” and said Lisa’s case was “entirely devoid of evidentiary support.” He said, “Although Louie had hoped his siblings and friends would respect his wishes after he died, he also knew the likelihood that someone would selfishly try to invalidate his wishes. For that exact reason, Louie ensured that both the original and restated Louie Anderson Trust documents, as well as his will, all contained no-contest provisions.”

Abraham said that while Lisa tries to paint herself, “as a devoted sister who cares only for her brother’s well-being, that rings hollow. The Petition itself shows how little [Lisa] had to do with Louie’s life, save for when it directly benefitted her.” Ahmos said Lisa has resorted to “slander and filed this baseless action, claiming that [Louie] was “forced to execute” the amended trust.

Now, in a new filing, Lisa described the assets she seeks to receive from the defendants. The list included an inventory of Louie’s trust dated January 2022. Lisa said the trust has refused to provide her with updated information. In the 2022 document, it showed Louie’s trust held $760,746.41 in total assets. He had around $750k in a checking account and a home in Florida worth $0.

In addition, he held 3 other bank accounts with around $125k and had $10k worth of personal property. The residuals Lisa wants a cut of or fully returned to the home include Louie’s payments from his comedy specials, various live performances, and his countless TV and film projects. She said residuals from Coming To America, Young Sheldon, Scrubs, Ally McBeal, Touched By An Angel, Grace Under Fire and his various other hits films should come to the family — not the defendants. The case is ongoing.