Eminem '8-Mile' Co-Star Nashawn Breedlove Died Of 'Acute Intoxication,' Found Surrounded by Drug Paraphernalia: Autopsy Report
Eminem’s 8 Mile co-star Nashawn Breedlove was found dead inside his apartment surrounded by crack cocaine, alcohol, and other drug paraphernalia, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal from an autopsy report.
Breedlove’s decomposed body was discovered on September 24 by police after a neighbor complained of blood and a brown “malodorous” fluid dripping into the downstairs apartment for two days, according to the New Jersey Office of the Chief State Medical Examiner.
“Officer and the landlord each used a crowbar to force the key locked door together,” the report obtained by RadarOnine.com stated. “They found subject lying on the bedroom floor in a large pool of brown malodorous fluid.”
“A ‘nip’ (a small bottle of liquor) glass pipes similar to ‘crack pipes’ and small circular green plastic containers similar to ‘clicks’ paraphernalia used to store crack cocaine were found,” the autopsy report obtained by RadarOnline.com stated.
“There are many flies present and the foul odor now permeates the building,” the report stated. “The apt. is very dirty and disheveled. There is a pile of swept-up garbage next to the bedroom.”
Breedlove suffered an “acute intoxication by the combined effects of fentanyl, acetyl fentanyl, cocaine and ethanol,” according to a report filed by Forensic Pathologist Dr. Marianne Hamel.
Breedlove, 46, became famous for his battle-rapping skills which were featured in the hit 2002 semi-biographical film detailing The Real Slim Shady singer’s rise to stardom in the hard-knock streets of Detroit.
The late 8 Mile star, who rapped using the stage name Ox, also performed with Snoop Dog and Dr. Dre.
His mother, Patricia Breedlove, revealed that he died in an emotional statement shared on Facebook.
“It is with a heavy heart that I share the news of my beloved son Nashawn Breedlove's passing,” she wrote. “Many of you knew him by his alias (Lotto and Ox), a name that echoed his resilience and determination.”
“Nashawn was a rapper, singer, songwriter, and actor. No one could deny his talent,” Patricia shared.
“Nashawn's departure from this world has left an immense void in my life, one that words cannot fully express. I can't put into words the pain and hurt that I feel. He was not just my son; he was a remarkable man whose character and strength inspired all who crossed his path.”