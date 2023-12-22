Eminem '8-Mile' Co-Star Nashawn Breedlove Died Of 'Acute Intoxication,' Found Surrounded by Drug Paraphernalia: Autopsy Report

Eminem’s 8 Mile co-star Nashawn Breedlove was found dead inside his apartment surrounded by crack cocaine, alcohol, and other drug paraphernalia, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal from an autopsy report.

Breedlove’s decomposed body was discovered on September 24 by police after a neighbor complained of blood and a brown “malodorous” fluid dripping into the downstairs apartment for two days, according to the New Jersey Office of the Chief State Medical Examiner.