Nick Hogan Pleads With Judge to Modify Bond in DUI Case to Allow Him to DJ at Bars

WWE legend Hulk Hogan's son, Nick Hogan, wants to be allowed to perform his job as a DJ while his DUI case is pending, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

As we previously reported, Nick was arrested on Nov. 18 and taken into custody shortly before 4 a.m. in Clearwater, Florida, on "suspicion of driving under the influence," according to the complaint and arrest affidavit which logged it as a misdemeanor. The former reality star allegedly refused to take a breathalyzer test.