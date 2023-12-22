Nick Hogan Pleads With Judge to Modify Bond in DUI Case to Allow Him to DJ at Bars
WWE legend Hulk Hogan's son, Nick Hogan, wants to be allowed to perform his job as a DJ while his DUI case is pending, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
As we previously reported, Nick was arrested on Nov. 18 and taken into custody shortly before 4 a.m. in Clearwater, Florida, on "suspicion of driving under the influence," according to the complaint and arrest affidavit which logged it as a misdemeanor. The former reality star allegedly refused to take a breathalyzer test.
Newly filed court docs obtained by RadarOnline.com show that a condition of his release was that he is not to frequent bars, clubs, or establishments where alcoholic beverages are primarily served.
In his latest filing, Nick explained that could be tricky because his job is night-life related.
His lawyer wrote, "The Defendant is a Disc Jockey and we are requesting that he may be allowed to perform his job as a DJ (at bars or clubs) while this case is pending."
Renowned lawyer J. Kevin Hayslett told RadarOnline.com that his client pleaded not guilty to the DUI charge while offering clarification on his request to the court.
"This is a motion that is typically filed by people for people that work in and around alcohol which is routinely granted by judges if that is a source of income," Hayslett said.
Nick is expected to be back in court in January for a pre-trial hearing, he confirmed.
It's unknown what led up to the DUI charge, but Nick's Instagram page indicated that he may have been attending a bikini contest at his dad's restaurant in the city.
Hulk's son reportedly sped past three patrol cars conducting a traffic stop that night, when an officer used his flashlight to signal to Nick that he must move another lane over and slow down, but police said he didn't.
Nick's 2021 Dodge Ram pickup truck was recorded going 51 MPH in a 40 MPH zone.
Officers said they noticed a "strong odor of an alcoholic beverage" coming from Nick when they pulled him over, adding that he was "swaying" and had "unsteady" balance.
His eyes were described as "bloodshot" and "glassy," with officers stating that he allegedly "did show signs of impairment and performed poorly on field sobriety tests."
Nick was released from custody after posting $500 bail, online records confirmed.
The incident was more than a decade after Nick got into a serious car crash when he was 17 that left his friend with brain damage.
Nick pleaded no contest to charges of felony reckless driving stemming from the August 2007 accident and was sentenced to eight months behind bars. He was released early on good behavior.
The friend's family sued the Hogans after the crash and ultimately settled out of court.