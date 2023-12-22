Home > Exclusives > Chuck Liddell Exclusive UFC Legend Chuck Liddell Accuses Ex-Wife of Refusing to Let Him See Their Kids on His Birthday, Demands She Be Found in Contempt Source: MEGA The UFC fighter is furious. By: Ryan Naumann Dec. 22 2023, Published 11:00 a.m. ET

Chuck Liddell accused his ex-wife Heidi of violating a custody deal they reached — and he demanded the court set a hearing on the matter. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Chuck asked that Heidi be found in contempt for not allowing their kids to celebrate his birthday with him earlier this month.

Source: MEGA Chuck wants his ex found in contempt.

He said his ex “willfully and intentionally denied and/or refused to comply with the order to allow [Chuck] to have the minor children on his birthday from 9 am to 7 pm.” As RadarOnline.com first reported, last month, Chuck and Heidi dropped their attempts to strip the other of custody. They agreed to share joint legal and physical custody of their children.

Source: @CHUCKLIDDELL/INSTAGRAM Chuck rushed to court this week.

In his new motion, Chuck claimed he showed up to Heidi’s home to pick up the kids on December 17. He said Heidi exited her home from her garage with the children in her vehicle. Chuck said he asked Heidi to give the children to him and allow him to speak with them.

Source: MEGA The exes in happier times.

Chuck claimed Heidi refused to allow him to talk to the kids. He said she then left the home with the children. “There is no justification or excuse [Heidi] has for refusing and/or denying [Chuck] his custodial time with the minor children on his birthday,” Chuck’s lawyer wrote. The fighter asked for a hearing to be set for January.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, as part of the deal reached over temporary support and custody, Chuck agreed to pay Heidi a total of $2,104 per month in child support and another $2,689 in spousal support. Heidi will be allowed to pull out an additional $2,200 from a bank account — but the extra funds could be deducted from future payments owed by Chuck.

The parties said they were working on finalizing a “global settlement” that would cover the remaining financial issues in the case. The deal came after the two accused the other of attempting to alienate their children from them. Heidi claimed Chuck was frequently out of town and needed assistance from third parties to watch their kids.

In her motion, Heidi demanded Chuck be ordered to submit to random drug testing. Chuck denied the accusations in response. He accused Heidi of keeping their kids past her scheduled custodial time and said she lied “about where the children live and with whom.”

Source: MEGA Heidi and Chuck years before their nasty split.

The ex-UFC fighter’s lawyer claimed Heidi, “repeatedly makes false accusations to the children that [Chuck] blocks their contact with [Heidi]." Heidi has yet to respond to Chuck’s motion for contempt.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Chuck filed for divorce from Heidi after 10 years of marriage in 2021. His petition was filed days after police were called to the couple’s home over an argument. Chuck was arrested. He said he volunteered to be arrested to avoid Heidi being thrown behind bars. No charges were ever brought against either over the incident.