Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Omg > Charlie Sheen

Charlie Sheen's Neighbor Arrested, Accused of Choking Actor Before Fleeing Scene: Police

charlie sheen attacked choked neighbor broke into home police
Source: MEGA

Charlie Sheen’s neighbor was arrested this week after she allegedly broke into his home and attacked the actor.

By:

Dec. 22 2023, Published 10:45 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Charlie Sheen’s neighbor was arrested this week after she allegedly broke into his home and attacked the actor, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The shocking incident unfolded at Sheen’s Los Angeles home on Wednesday.

Article continues below advertisement
charlie sheen attacked choked neighbor broke into home police
Source: MEGA

The shocking incident unfolded at Sheen’s Los Angeles home on Wednesday.

According to an LAPD source who spoke to TMZ, the Two and a Half Men star’s 47-year-old neighbor forced her way into the actor’s home following a dispute between the pair.

The neighbor allegedly attacked Sheen, ripped his shirt, and tried to choke the actor before fleeing back to her own residence.

It is still unclear what caused the altercation between Sheen and his neighbor to transpire, but the 58-year-old Bookie star quickly called 911 – at which point officers from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department arrived alongside paramedics.

Sheen was not taken to the hospital after the suspected assault, according to TMZ. His neighbor was later arrested and charged for assault with a deadly weapon and burglary.

Article continues below advertisement
charlie sheen attacked choked neighbor broke into home police
Source: MEGA

Sheen's neighbor was arrested and booked for assault with a deadly weapon and burglary.

Insiders close to Sheen also revealed that Wednesday’s incident was not the first time that the Two and a Half Men alum had issues with his 47-year-old neighbor.

The same woman allegedly squirted a “sticky liquid” onto Sheen’s vehicle earlier this month. She also allegedly “dumped trash” in front of the actor’s front door one day before her arrest on Wednesday.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the startling incident involving Sheen and his neighbor this week came shortly after the Wall Street actor said he was a “single dad” who was raising his 14-year-old twin sons without ex-wife Brooke Mueller “in the picture.”

"I've mostly been raising my 14-year-old boys,” Sheen said of his and Mueller’s twins, Bob and Max, earlier this month.

Article continues below advertisement
charlie sheen attacked choked neighbor broke into home police
Source: MEGA

Sheen recently said that he was a “single dad” who was raising his 14-year-old twin sons without ex-wife Brooke Mueller “in the picture.”

MORE ON:
Charlie Sheen

"Their mom has been trying to figure some stuff out on her end, so she's not in the picture too much right now," he added.

Sources close to Sheen’s ex-wife quickly refuted the actor’s claim that Mueller was “not in the picture.” The insiders insisted that Sheen and Mueller continue to “co-parent” Bob and Max.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

“Brooke and Charlie have joint custody and are co-parenting their sons who are attending school in Malibu," Mueller’s close friend said.

“She was bringing them to school alternating with Charlie,” the friend continued. “She is now living temporarily in Beverly Hills with her parents, Moira and Jon Fiore, who are loving grandparents, and have always been financially supportive.”

Article continues below advertisement
charlie sheen attacked choked neighbor broke into home police
Source: MEGA

Denise Richards recently claimed that Sheen "changed his tune" regarding daughter Sami Sheen's work as an OnlyFans model.

“When Brooke is with her boys, all of her time is devoted to her children – as is Charlie when he is with the boys."

Sheen also reportedly “changed his tune” regarding the fact that his daughter, Sami Sheen, was working as an OnlyFans model.

Although the actor was initially “infuriated” with Sami and Denise Richards over the OnlyFans matter, he allegedly “changed his tune” after learning that his 19-year-old daughter “bought a Mercedes and moved into a house.”

"When she first did OnlyFans, he was not happy," Richards said in November. "He changed his tune when she bought a Mercedes and moved into a house.”

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.