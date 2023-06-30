Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Gossip > Charlie Sheen
Exclusive Details

Charlie Sheen's 'Sex Worker' Daughter Posts 'Riskiest Content so Far' After Infuriating Dad With OnlyFans Account

charlie sheen daughter sami onlyfans content ballistic
Source: Mega; @samisheen/Instagram
By:

Jun. 30 2023, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Take that, Charlie Sheen. The actor's 19-year-old daughter, Sami Sheen, hit back by posting her "riskiest content so far" after angering her father with her risqué OnlyFans account. Days after RadarOnline.com's exclusive story that Charlie went "ballistic" over his daughter posing on the subscription site, blaming his ex Denise Richards, Sami bared her breasts for her followers who pay $20 monthly to see her content.

Article continues below advertisement
charlie sheen daughter sami onlyfans content ballistic
Source: @samisheen/Instagram

Sami shared the picture, showing her dressed in a mesh bodysuit that hugged her curves. The rhinestone one piece was see-through, censoring both of her nipples. Wearing her blonde hair down, Charlie and Denise's daughter struck a sultry pose while nearly baring it all.

Sami — who called herself a "sex worker" before later clarifying — teased to check out her OnlyFans to see the uncensored version, adding this is the most she's ever shown.

"This is my riskiest content so far," she told her followers. "I know u wanna see em."

Article continues below advertisement
charlie sheen daughter sami onlyfans content ballistic
Source: Mega; @samisheen/Instagram

Her latest upload won't make Daddy happy. Sources told RadarOnline.com that Charlie is furious that Sami continues flaunting her body on OnlyFans and blames his ex-wife for the situation.

Ironically, the ex-Two and a Half Men star's career crashed and burned after unprotected sex with hookers and drugs led to an admission that he’s HIV positive.

Article continues below advertisement

“Charlie thought Sami would have learned from his mistakes and is convinced Denise should have done more to steer her away from such a sleazy career,” an insider told us, adding he went "ballistic" on the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star over their daughter's OnlyFans.

MORE ON:
Charlie Sheen
charlie sheen daughter sami onlyfans content ballistic
Source: Mega
Article continues below advertisement

Denise is on the opposite page of her ex and joined OnlyFans to support Sami. The Wild Things actress recently addressed the hot topic of parenting their adult daughter.

“All I can do as a parent is guide her and trust her judgment, but she makes her own choices," Denise said.

charlie sheen daughter sami onlyfans content ballistic
Source: Mega
Article continues below advertisement

On joining OnlyFans, Denise said: “My daughter got a lot of backlash for opening the account. I had heard of OnlyFans but I wasn’t educated on what OnlyFans was, and once I started to learn about it, I really think that the creators of the site really took the best of every platform of social media and put it into one site.

“You own your content. The other sites, they can sell your content. We all post pictures with ourselves with bathing suits on Instagram and some of the other sites that there’s no difference other than you actually own the content."

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.