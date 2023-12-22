Keke Palmer Ordered to Face Off With Ex-BF Darius in Custody Battle After He Files For Restraining Order
Keke Palmer and her ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson will have to attempt to resolve their issues over custody and support of their son Leo before they appear before a judge — after they both accused the other of abuse.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge instructed the exes to participate in a private mediation where they will try to work out an agreement over their 8-month-old son Leo.
Keke demanded primary custody while Darius asked for joint custody.
The court set the mediation for next month. The order noted that if Keke or Darius did not want to attend mediation should would have to submit a custody agreement to the court.
The decision came hours after Darius asked the court to grant him a protective order against Keke.
Keke and Darius dated on-again, and off-again for years but ended the relationship in October 2023. Last month, Keke obtained a temporary restraining order against Darius after she accused him of showing up to her house unannounced in November and getting physical with her in an argument over their son.
Keke claimed, “At that point, he lunged at me, grabbing at my neck and face, knocked me backwards over the couch, stole my phone out of my hands, and then ran out of the house.”
She submitted a series of screenshots from her security cameras that showed the two in a tussle.
The judge granted Keke sole custody of their son and ordered Darius to stay 100 yards away from the actress and his child until a future court hearing.
As we first reported, earlier this week, Darius filled documents that denied Keke's abuse accusations. He claimed she was the aggressor in their relationship and started the arguments NOT him.
Darius wrote in a declaration submitted to the court, “During our relationship, [Keke] was verbally and physically abusive. She frequently became agitated and aggressive after consuming alcohol.”
In his petition, he described multiple alleged incidents of abuse by Keke. He claimed she punched him in the face on August 20, 2021. He submitted a text message she allegedly sent him following the incident where she apologized for her actions.
The alleged text from Keke read, “I’m sorry for hitting you. I’m sorry for being afraid to lose you and that turning into me acting out of fear and desperation. That was not the best me that you received and I’m sorry for that. I am mad at the situation, I’m mad at myself … I’m deeply affected and afraid because it’s such a deep heaviness that I don’t want to feel anymore. It’s not your fault nor job to alleviate it from me, I honestly need you to pray on it.”
Darius submitted 2 photos of alleged bruises that were caused by Keke during fights they had while together.
In addition, Darius objected to Keke's request for primary custody of Leo. He asked the court to grant him joint legal and physical custody of his child.
The judge did not rule on Darius' request for a restraining order but set a hearing for January on the matter.