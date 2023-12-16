Keke Palmer's Ex Darius Jackson Submits Photographic Evidence Showing Alleged Physical Abuse

Keke Palmer's ex-boyfriend, Darius Jackson, included photographs of his alleged physical injuries as evidence to support his accusation that she was the aggressor in the relationship, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

Jackson submitted the pictures in response to a temporary restraining order the Nope actress obtained in Los Angeles Superior Court that ordered him to stay from her and their 10-month-old son, Leo.

Jackson claimed he suffered superficial scratch marks in October 2021 after Palmer “violently gripped my arm to prevent me from leaving.”