Michael B. Jordan's Ferrari Crash Allegedly Under Investigation After New Video of Wreck Surfaces

Source: MEGA

New video seemed to show the actor was racing another car before the crash.

Dec. 15 2023, Published 7:49 p.m. ET

Michael B. Jordan's car crash from earlier this month is allegedly under investigation after a new video has circulated, seemingly showing the actor's Ferrari racing another vehicle before the accident, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Los Angeles Police Department has been made aware of the footage, and officers will reportedly study it to prove whether Jordan was behind the wheel of the blue Ferrari 812 Superfast. TMZ claimed an investigation is underway, with the Creed III actor facing possible charges if they move forward — but there are conflicting reports.

RadarOnline.com spoke to the LAPD's Media Relations Division and the Traffic Division several times, who told us that "no investigation" is "going on at this time" when we tried to confirm the news.

"There was no evidence of reckless driving, no crime, and no arrest," a spokesperson from the LAPD told us on Friday. "There is no further information to disseminate at this time."

Source: MEGA

Michael B. Jordan appeared to lose control before swerving and crashing into the parked car.

As RadarOnline.com reported, new footage of the December 2 crash has surfaced, showing the blue Ferrari, owned by Jordan, speeding down Sunset Blvd. alongside a red sports car at approximately 11:30 PM. The Creed III actor appeared to lose control before trying to correct himself and swerving into a parked Kia.

Jordan's $420,000 Ferrari 812 Superfast was wrecked in the accident, as was the Kia. Photos obtained by RadarOnline.com showed "substantial damage" to both vehicles, with the front panel of the Hollywood star's passenger side completely ripped off. The driver-side of the Kia also took a massive beating. Thankfully, no one was hurt in the accident.

The LAPD responded to the scene and conducted an initial investigation.

Authorities said there were no indications he was impaired — and they didn't perform a field sobriety test.

According to the authorities, there were no indications that Jordan was impaired by drugs or alcohol at the time of the crash — but the officers did not perform a field sobriety test on the actor.

When they asked Jordan what happened, he allegedly didn't give an explanation. He was not arrested.

Michael B. Jordan
"I heard a loud crash and rushed outside to see what had happened," a local resident said of the crash. "I saw a blue Ferrari and a similar-colored Kia with visible damage. It was clear that they had collided with considerable force."

Source: MEGA

Photos showed the damage to the Kia.

"It was an actual accident," a tipster told Daily Mail in Jordan's defense. "Michael was annoyed that he ruined his car, but that can get fixed. He was, and is, embarrassed about it all as he accidentally had his foot on the gas and didn't brake in time."

"One thing led to another and the parked car was where it was, and all the puzzle pieces just landed in an unfortunate way. He is happy nobody was hurt," the source said.

No one was arrested or hurt over the incident.

Jordan, known for his roles in films like Black Panther and the Creed franchise, has not released a statement regarding the accident at this time.

RadarOnline.com has reached out to his rep for comment.

