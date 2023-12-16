Michael B. Jordan's Ferrari Crash Allegedly Under Investigation After New Video of Wreck Surfaces

Michael B. Jordan's car crash from earlier this month is allegedly under investigation after a new video has circulated, seemingly showing the actor's Ferrari racing another vehicle before the accident, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Los Angeles Police Department has been made aware of the footage, and officers will reportedly study it to prove whether Jordan was behind the wheel of the blue Ferrari 812 Superfast. TMZ claimed an investigation is underway, with the Creed III actor facing possible charges if they move forward — but there are conflicting reports.