Keke Palmer's Ex Darius Jackson Files for Restraining Order After Accusing Her of Abuse
Keke Palmer's ex, Darius Jackson, is demanding the actress be required to stay at least 100 yards away from him by filing a request for a domestic violence temporary restraining order on Thursday.
In court docs obtained by RadarOnline.com, the father of one turned the tables on Palmer and accused the mother of his child of both verbal and physical abuse, claiming it has spanned over the past few years.
He asserted that Palmer would fly off the handle at times after drinking, citing one instance in 2021 at a birthday party where she allegedly punched him, revealing alleged text messages from the Nope star apologizing.
Jackson said a similar dispute took place in January 2022 while they were celebrating him turning another year older in Cancún, from which he claimed to sustain bruises.
He also alleged that Palmer choked and struck him inside her home the next month, noting another supposed incident in March 2023 that stemmed from an overflowing shower, which he said led to Palmer calling him a "b----, a punk ---, and a loser."
Jackson wants the judge to consider his request at the same time as the hearing about her allegations against him, which he denied.
RadarOnline.com exclusively learned just days ago that Jackson included photographs of his alleged injuries as evidence to support his claim that she was the alleged aggressor, also providing texts from his phone as part of his response to her restraining order petition.
Jackson asked for her restraining order to be dismissed, just one month after Palmer was granted a TRO against her ex and temporary sole custody of their 10-month-old son, Leodis "Leo" Andrellton.
RadarOnline.com told you first — Jackson objected to Palmer's request for sole custody, telling the court they should share joint physical and legal custody.
In her filing, Palmer claimed that she and Jackson called it quits in October after a tumultuous two-year relationship, which she said was riddled with emotional and physical abuse.
"So much of Darius' abuse towards me throughout our relationship was based on his insecurity and jealousy," she alleged. "Darius said very disturbing things to me that caused me to fear for our son's safety with him."
They previously made headlines when Jackson publicly shaded her outfit worn to an Usher concert during his Las Vegas residency, claiming it was inappropriate for a mom.