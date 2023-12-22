Keke Palmer's Ex Darius Jackson Files for Restraining Order After Accusing Her of Abuse

In court docs obtained by RadarOnline.com , the father of one turned the tables on Palmer and accused the mother of his child of both verbal and physical abuse, claiming it has spanned over the past few years.

Keke Palmer 's ex, Darius Jackson, is demanding the actress be required to stay at least 100 yards away from him by filing a request for a domestic violence temporary restraining order on Thursday.

Jackson wants the judge to consider his request at the same time as the hearing about her allegations against him, which he denied.

He asserted that Palmer would fly off the handle at times after drinking, citing one instance in 2021 at a birthday party where she allegedly punched him, revealing alleged text messages from the Nope star apologizing.

Jackson said a similar dispute took place in January 2022 while they were celebrating him turning another year older in Cancún, from which he claimed to sustain bruises.

He also alleged that Palmer choked and struck him inside her home the next month, noting another supposed incident in March 2023 that stemmed from an overflowing shower, which he said led to Palmer calling him a "b----, a punk ---, and a loser."