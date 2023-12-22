Secret Service Aware of 'Dukes of Hazard' Star John Schneider's Since-Deleted Post Calling For Joe Biden's Execution
The Secret Service is reportedly aware of a since-deleted X post from Dukes of Hazard star John Schneider, in which the actor accused President Joe Biden of treason and called for his execution, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Schneider's post also called for violence against the president's embattled son, Hunter Biden.
According to TMZ, a rep for the Secret Service confirmed that the agency was aware of the post from Schneider's official X account, formerly Twitter, which has since been taken down.
The rep noted that while the agency does not comment on "matters involving protective intelligence," the organization "investigates all threats related to our protectees."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Schneider's account responded to a post from Biden's official page regarding ex-president Donald Trump on Wednesday night.
"Trump poses many threats to our country: The right to choose, civil rights, voting rights, and America's standing in the world. But the greatest threat he poses is to our democracy. If we lose that, we lose everything," Biden's post read.
Schneider replied, "Mr. President, I believe you are guilty of treason and should be publicly hung. Your son too. Your response is ..? Sincerely, John Schneider."
Upon reaching out to Schneider's rep for comment, the Bo Duke actor denied calling for violence against the president or his son.
"Seriously, folks? This is my final comment on this. I neither said nor implied any such thing. Despite headlines claiming otherwise, in my post, I absolutely did not call for an act of violence or threaten a U.S. president as many other celebrities have done in the past," Schneider's rep said in a statement to RadarOnline.com.
"I suggest you re-read my actual post and pay attention to the words before believing this nonsense."
Schneider continued his stated to us, "It’s my position, which I am entitled to have, that some of our nations leaders in Washington have lost their way, and corruption runs rampant, both on our nation’s borders and abroad."
"Transparency and accountability must happen in order for our constitutional republic to survive. There is no threat implied or otherwise in that statement."
While Schneider insists "there is no threat implied or otherwise" in the deleted post, writing that the Democrat should be "publicly hung" certainly appeared to imply a particular level of violence against the president.
Schneider's rep additionally told RadarOnline.com that the actor's X account was not hacked.